'There Are No More Words': MEP Makes Silent Gesture in Support of Gaza

With one hand over her mouth, and the other painted red, Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani spent most of her allotted speaking time at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in silence, before beginning her speech with, “there are no more words to speak”.

Sahlani continued: “There are no more laws to break. There are no more appeals that we can do […] The hypocrisy is obvious, our collective humane [sic] has failed.”

“Human rights have a skin color,” she said, “and the darker you are the less human rights you have.” Credit: European Parliament via Storyful