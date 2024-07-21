Give me no national anthem before hearing a singer like Ingrid Andress mangle it | Opinion

Sing ‘Banner’ right or not at all

I totally agree with Ryan Rusak’s column about performing the national anthem at sporting events. (July 19, 9A, “Why do we sing national anthem for sports at all?”) The Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress’ rendition before the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field was a disgrace to the song.

I lived in Spain for four years and was a member of the American Club Fuengirola. The club welcomed anyone who spoke English and had members from many countries. Few were from the United States.

The club celebrated all American holidays and had good attendance from non-American members. On a particular July Fourth celebration, the few American members were asked to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

I immediately declined for the Americans with the excuse that with so few of us, we might do a terrible rendition and I didn’t want our fellow members to hear our national anthem unless it was sung perfectly and beautifully.

- Sue Williams, Fort Worth

Let’s see justice in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County government is now holding judges and court employees accountable, improving the efficiency of the courts and reducing the Tarrant County Jail population. (July 5, 1A, “Panel proposes accountability measures for Tarrant courts”)

However, this is not enough. The entire criminal justice system — police, prosecution, courts and corrections — has become a problem. The new Tarrant County justice committee’s action plan should include bridging the gaps between the criminal and social justice systems and begin by addressing reintegration versus isolation as the central goal of the criminal justice system. In turn, I believe we will see immediate improvement.

- Leslie J. Smith, Grapevine

Strange devotion to just some laws

Something is wrong when a Baptist pastor is banned from a Tarrant County Commissioners Court and building for a year because he went eight seconds over the time limit for speaking during a public meeting. (July 17, 1A, “Tarrant Co. changes public comment rules to boost civility”) Yet another man who steals highly classified federal documents and then hides them from law enforcement might be elected United States president.

I guess the officials involved haven’t read the Ten Commandments now posted in many courthouses and public schools.

- Gabrielle Gordon, Unincorporated Tarrant County

Violence is still about the guns

It appears that Thomas Matthew Crooks’ attempt to assassinate Donald Trump has little to do with politics and much to do with the gun culture in America. It has much in common with a long string of school shootings and similar horrific events.

If one wishes to blame anyone, it would be reasonable to start with the National Rifle Association.

- Karen Myers, Fort Worth

How my Bible says to treat others

While listening to Christian conservatives at the Republican National Convention, I couldn’t help but wonder if they’re using a different Bible. I can’t find any place in mine where it says, “Love thy neighbor, except for the Black, brown, Muslim, Jewish or gay ones.”

It doesn’t say, “If someone slaps you on the right cheek, turn and slap them twice on the left.” It doesn’t say, “Welcome the strangers unless they come from poor countries.” It doesn’t say, “Blessed are the poor unless they need food, housing or health care.”

Those “Christians” have obviously removed Exodus 20:3 — “You shall have no other gods before me” — from their Bibles. Otherwise, I don’t see how they could possibly continue to worship a false prophet like Donald Trump.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth