'No, No, No!': NY Man Not Impressed by Fiancee's Rom-Com Obsession

A woman recorded the hilarious moment her fiance thought they were about to watch the 2006 Christmas rom-com The Holiday, yet again.

“It’s one of my favorite movies and I watch it a lot!” Chelsea Kedron told Storyful.

“My fiancé is a very funny, expressive person and I had a feeling that night if he heard the title music start he would have a big reaction! He did not disappoint,” Kedron said.

“It’s not Christmas, it’s not snowing!…What are you doing? No!” he can be heard shouting. Credit: Chelsea Kedron via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yeah.No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.This is, this is not Christmas.It's not snowing.What are you doing?What are you doing?No, no.