No one believes the Tories will cut taxes

The Conservative party is cutting taxes. So why aren’t the polls moving? It’s a question that’s been doing the rounds in Tory circles since the Autumn Statement, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt introduced a series of substantial tax cuts, including taking 2p off of employee National Insurance and the decision to make “full expensing” for businesses permanent.

The £20bn worth of tax cuts certainly made an impact on the public finances, as the decision to use the Office for Budget Responsibility’s reported fiscal headroom almost completely on cutting tax meant leaving a (contested) £19bn “black hole” in public services.

And yet the decision hasn’t had an impact on the party’s polling. At least, not yet.

“It’s supposed to be simple,” laments one Tory MP. “We cut tax, so our situation should at least slightly improve.” But there has been no uptick in the polls. If anything, the Conservative Party’s standing appears to be getting worse.

The updates just this week highlight the dire state of the party’s reputation with the public. This paper published comprehensive polling from YouGov at the start of the week – a survey of 14,000 people – revealed a “1997-style general election wipeout” come the next election, with the Tories holding on to just 169 seats.

Another poll from YouGov this week shows the Tory party at their lowest levels of support since the Liz Truss project went up in flames, putting Labour a staggering 27 points ahead of the Conservatives.

It seems the typical Tory playbook isn’t working. The traditional Tory promise of lower taxes and a less heavy-handed state isn’t having the usual effect. For now, the Government seems to want to double down. Speaking on a panel at Davos this week, hosted by the World Economic Forum, Hunt gave his biggest public indication yet that more tax cuts are coming in his Budget this March.

“Economies growing faster than us in North America and Asia tend to have lower taxes,” he told the audience, as he insisted that “low-tax economies are more dynamic, more competitive and generate more money for public services like the NHS”.

His comments were non-committal, as he reminded listeners that it’s “too early to say what we are going to do” – as Hunt will not have a sense of his fiscal headroom this time round for a while longer. But he did say that cutting taxes further was “the direction of travel we would like to go in” – a point that has also been made by the Prime Minister this week.

In Hampshire on Friday, Rishi Sunak followed up Hunt’s hints, while also reiterating the tax cuts that have already been confirmed by the Government. The rushed 2pc cut to National Insurance, brought in this month, rather than waiting for the new fiscal year, is a “tax cut for 27 million people in work” said Sunak. “And we said that we do want to cut taxes for future events when we can responsibly do so.”

Again, there is a caveat. But realistically the Tories are coming up on one of their last fiscal events before an election, and that’s the Budget this spring. No stipulations from the Prime Minister or Chancellor are going to reduce the expectation from Tory MPs that serious tax cuts will be included, perhaps an income tax cut, a reduction in inheritance tax, or both. It’s baked in that something will be announced. But still, the dial isn’t moving.

Perhaps the most obvious problem is that voters no longer believe it. Workers are well aware that the tax burden is approaching a post-war high.

Trying to suggest the situation is less burdensome than it is isn’t going to fool them. The millions of people affected by stealth taxes – mainly the frozen tax thresholds that are dragging taxpayers into paying a higher rate – are completely aware of what is happening.

Yet they were bombarded after the Autumn Statement with claims that the Tory party was cutting tax, despite the fact that the tax burden was still set to rise to its highest level in 70 years.

It’s not a track record to fill you with optimism. Rather, it makes the tax cuts that came last autumn – and the ones that may come this spring – seem more cynical than the Government would like.

With Labour working hard to claim the title of “economic competence” from the Tories – wooing the business community both in the UK and at conferences such as Davos – the Conservatives have realised that they need to have some kind of economic offer that Labour will struggle to match. They have decided that the offer will be a focus on tax cuts.

But this classifies the cuts as election giveaways, rather than part of a bigger vision for a different kind of state that the Tories might carry into a fifth term. This will be making it harder for workers to get excited at the prospect of keeping more of what they earn – not least if they fear attitudes will shift back to the status quo after an election, and the biggest changes will have taken place in the lead-up to polling day.

That status quo, of course, is a tax burden that has been constantly rising for years of Conservative government. This hasn’t just covered spending on emergency measures to deal with the pandemic, but also day-to-day spending, including giveaways like “free” childcare. These have consistently been put ahead of tax cuts.

Like the stealth taxes, workers know that something doesn’t quite add up: that the promises around healthcare and pensions are getting less sustainable. Without a more holistic vision of what the next five years would look like – both in terms of taxes and for public services – it’s understandable that they might lack enthusiasm for the sugar rush tax cuts announced before an election. They know that no matter how enjoyable they might be at the time, they’re not necessarily indicative of what comes next.

The Tories have work to do to restore their position as the party of the small state and lower taxes – more, perhaps, than their MPs believed they did. There’s only a small window of time left to convince people, not just about the merits of tax cuts now, but of their vision for the future.

