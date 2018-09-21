No One Has Ever Been This Excited to Drink Bud Light

From Esquire

The Cleveland Browns broke a 19-game losing streak that spanned one entire season and over 600 days with a 21-17 win over the New York Jets Thursday night. Elation and wonder engulfed the Northeast Ohio city. Many Baker Mayfield jerseys were likely bought. And a fridge full of Bud Light was broken open for the good people of CLE to enjoy.

Before the 2018 season began, Budweiser placed coolers of Bud Light in bars around Cleveland, promising to unlock them and let the city drink the beer for free if the Browns could actually get a win. "When the Browns win, Cleveland wins," the coolers read. It was a genius bit of marketing, and the most positive attention the Browns had received since fans held a high-spirited parade to celebrate their "perfect" 0-16 season last year.

After Thursday night's historic (kind of) win, the Victory Fridges were unlocked in at least 10 Ohio bars, per ESPN. Anyone in the bar by the time the game ended could grab a cold one.

RETWEET IF THIS IS HOW YOU FEEL RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/L1k4b3VMKE - Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

The Cleveland Indians, a.k.a. the only Cleveland team worth following, tweeted its congratulations, despite losing to the White Sox. (It's fine; they've already secured their spot in the playoffs.)

So did the Cleveland Police.

No one has ever been this excited about the Cleveland Browns-or Bud Light.

