No One Should Ever Go Into The Ocean, And These Pictures Of Terrifying Sea Creatures Will Prove It
For some reason, scientists and adventurers seem to love exploring around in the depths of the ocean. But there's absolutely no need to do that because we have everything we need here on land: reality TV, foot massagers, and Cheetos. Plus, have you seen the horrifying abominations that live down there? Well, steel yourself and take a look — you'll definitely agree that no one needs to go into the ocean, EVER.
1.First up: Ursula, I think one of your mermaid slugs got out of debtor's prison.
2.Wow, they're already aware of 90s facial hair trends.
3.Here's a little creep that hides in holes and perfectly blends in with its surroundings.
4.This little fiend is completely covered in spikes.
5.Obviously, this monster has far too many teeth.
6.I'm pretty sure this fish is making a pass at me.
7.You say tentacles, I say claws. Potato, potahto.
8.I actually think I may have pulled this out of my shower drain.
9.Absolutely not.
10.Oh fun, another thing covered in spikes.
11.A holographic nocturnal disco demon.
12.You've gotta be kidding me.
13.This grump actually seems to understand my feelings about ocean life.
14.This is the Mind Flayer from Stranger Things, right?
15.There are even fish that look like my fingertips after I've been in the bath too long.
16.This Kirkland brand lobster has been around since the Paleozoic Era.
17.Lastly, perhaps the most terrifying thing of all...
This is just a small selection of the horrors of the ocean — so what do you think? Have you been convinced never to go into the sea again, or do I need to show you more sharp and angry-looking creatures?
