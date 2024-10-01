'No one was expecting this': Grueling searches resume in N.C.: Helene live updates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. − Search and rescue operations across western North Carolina resumed Tuesday as authorities struggled to reach residents trapped by washed-out roads with no access to electricity, running water or cellular service following the furious assault of Hurricane Helene and its remnants.

The storm killed more than 100 people across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, and the death toll is expected to climb as recovery efforts progress. North Carolina took the worst hit, and President Joe Biden is schedule to visit the state Wednesday and conduct an aerial tour of the devastation.

"As we begin another day of storm rescue and relief efforts, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all first response teams working to help save lives," the state emergency management offices said in a social media post Tuesday, adding "Stay safe."

Jannette Montenegro was caked in mud cleaning out her historic building, Cotton Mill Studios, as the water has receded in Asheville's badly flooded River Arts District.

“We tried to get out as much as we could, but no one was expecting this,” she said.

Jannette Montenegro, owner of the Cotton Mill Studios, salvages items at her Asheville business Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Developments:

∎ About 1.5 million homes and businesses across Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia remained without power early Thursday.

∎ Officials in North Carolina's Buncombe County, home to Asheville, said 40 deaths have been confirmed there so far. The Associated Press reported the national death toll from Helene was at least 133.

Mountain terrain, monstrous rain triggered catastrophic flooding

Forecasters had warned that Hurricane Helene would become a "once-in-a-generation" storm for portions of the Appalachians, and the forecast proved tragically accurate. Helene’s rainfall would have been enough to cause flooding anywhere, but it was exacerbated by a weather front that had stalled over the Appalachians before then-Tropical Storm Helene arrived, said David Easterling, a rain expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina.

The mountains themselves in some places further enhanced the rainfall because they contribute to the lift that produces more rain in thunderstorms, Easterling said. High winds were taking trees down and knocking out power lines, as well as the mud slides and landslides that were taking poles down throughout the area, he said.

“You just get a mudslide and you might end up with 5 to 10 feet of mud,” he said. “There’s no telling how much loss of life there has been." Read more here.

− Doyle Rice and Dinah Voyles Pulver

Town's promising revitalization devastated by Helene

MARSHALL, N.C. – Marshall was a bustling Appalachian town with big department stores before its fortunes waned and buildings became vacant. But in recent years, it had undergone a revival, renewed by an influx of art, music and dining. The once-dilapidated jailhouse has been turned into a boutique hotel and restaurant. Now the downtown has been shattered by Hurricane Helene: Streets full of thick mud. Mangled debris. Twisted train tracks and overturned vehicles.

Residents in Marshall − like elsewhere in Western North Carolina just a couple of days after the storm − are scrambling to find what they needed without power or phones as National Guard helicopters buzz above the area.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Keaton Griffin, as he shoveled mud and debris into a wheelbarrow. Read more here.

− Chris Kenning

They came to Asheville for healing. All they see is destruction

Taylor Houchens moved to Asheville about four years ago for healing. The mountains, the forests, the lakes − they all called to the licensed professional counselor, as they have to countless others who've journeyed to the North Carolina city looking to relax, reset and rejuvenate. As a result, Asheville has drawn a thriving local wellness community, one that includes all manner of mental health practitioners, holistic coaches and healers.

Now, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, that community has been devastated − and Houchens says he isn't sure where to go from here.

"It's devastation. It's apocalyptic. It's tragic," Houchens, who specializes in trauma therapy, says on a phone call while driving to stay with his family in Savannah, Georgia. Read more here.

− Charles Trepany

