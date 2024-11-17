No one hurt after car crashes into Claremont mattress store

CBC

A father and son pilot duo from Kitchener are using their private plane to rescue a variety of animals across Canada, including most recently in Thunder Bay where a bald eagle needed emergency wing surgery. Paul and Kai Salvini are volunteer pilots with the Canadian Wings of Rescue (CWoR), a charity organization that coordinates transportation for injured, abused and abandoned animals across the country to ensure they receive the care they need. "I was reading one of the magazines for general av