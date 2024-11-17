No one hurt after car crashes into Claremont mattress store
The store owner told News 9 that a few customers were inside the store at the time of the crash.
The store owner told News 9 that a few customers were inside the store at the time of the crash.
You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you...
A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter are dead after their vehicle was hit by a semi that failed to stop at a southern Manitoba highway intersection, RCMP say.The two-vehicle collision happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 306, about 13 kilometres west of the town of Altona, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.Their investigation has determined that a semi-trailer travelling eastbound on PR 201 failed to stop at the inters
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
You can't beat a truck when it comes to functionality and versatility. From day-to-day use to towing a boat or camper to tailgating before the big game, trucks can do it all. Plus, they always come in...
Considering investing in an SUV? While many buyers will seek out inexpensive models to fit their budgets, it's worth exploring some of the pricier SUVs on the market as their longevity is often worth...
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says the rules will remain, but car firms warn they are too strict.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said three passengers had been transported to local hospitals.
If you're ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle...
Tesla's Cybertruck is now available for lease a year after the company made its first deliveries.
Much of the reason Americans are paying nearly $50k for a car is that automakers decided to go all-in on expensive cars. The more they charge for a car, the more money they make off it.
Purchasing an electric vehicle usually tends to be an expensive endeavor. This is especially true of luxury EVs, many of which start at $100,000 or more. Even with estimated incentives available in...
A father and son pilot duo from Kitchener are using their private plane to rescue a variety of animals across Canada, including most recently in Thunder Bay where a bald eagle needed emergency wing surgery. Paul and Kai Salvini are volunteer pilots with the Canadian Wings of Rescue (CWoR), a charity organization that coordinates transportation for injured, abused and abandoned animals across the country to ensure they receive the care they need. "I was reading one of the magazines for general av
DALLAS (AP) — A bullet struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the Friday evening flight, the airline said.
The plane was preparing for departure to Indianapolis when it was hit by gunfire, a Southwest spokesperson told BI.
Elon Musk's good standing with Donald Trump may be good news for Tesla, but not necessarily for EV makers in general.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
The Weekend Update desk at “Saturday Night Live” devoted its opening to hocking some loogies at Donald Trump’s picks to lead his presidential administration. That list includes billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which aims to …