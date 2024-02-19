No one injured after fire at tent encampment in Saint John neighbourhood

This picture of the tent encampment on Exmouth Street was taken in in January, before Sunday's fire. (Rachel Cave/CBC - image credit)

No one has been injured after a fire at a tent encampment in Saint John Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the encampment near Exmouth Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Saint John Fire platoon chief Josh Hennessy said 12 firefighters arrived to find the tent in flames.

"There were concerns about other units catching on fire; however, the crews were able to get a quick knock-down on it and contain it to just the one unit," he said.

The tent was destroyed by the fire. The fire department hasn't yet determined the cause.

Hennessy said firefighters have been visiting known encampments to familiarize themselves with the areas in the event of an emergency like this, while also educating the people living there about safe warming practices.

"For those that are trying to keep warm, we certainly hope they're doing it in the safest manner possible."

In early January, a 44-year-old man died in a fire at a homeless encampment near the Main Street Viaduct over Route 1.