"No-one knows about Lee!" Team GB's Daryll Neita on her low-key south-east area

I’m from Lee in south-east London, which is in the middle of a lot of other places like Blackheath, Lewisham and Bromley. It’s a little place that you pass through and it’s very residential. Everyone always knows someone who lives here but it’s not an obvious place. It’s quiet and where people just go to live; there’s not really a main shopping street or any nightlife.

I moved here in 2009, when I was at secondary school; before then, I lived in Ladywell, which is more of a village. It’s nice when I walk around Lee, people know me but have a respect so I can still be pretty private. For an area that’s in south-east London, you also feel super safe here, and you can get off the train at night and walk home safely. For me, it’s just home.

The demographic of Lee is mixed, which is nice. It’s diverse with a lot of different groups of people and classes. There are some really beautiful character properties, especially near the station — some giant houses — but also a couple of estates. Colfe’s School is a local private secondary school so it’s quite an affluent area, too. It’s an undiscovered patch of London and is becoming gentrified.

Daryll photographed in the Olympic Park, Stratford. (Daniel Lynch)

Eating and drinking

Luciano’s on Burnt Ash Road is an Italian restaurant that does good steaks, risottos and salads. I’m based in Italy for a lot of the year for my training so I’m very fussy about Italian food when I’m out of Italy. It’s a big compliment and a good sign that I go there when I’m home. It doesn’t really compare to Italian food but it’s tasty and familiar. It’s the British version of Italian food!

(Daniel Lynch)

I also go to The Crown Tavern, on Burnt Ash Hill, which does a great roast dinner, and Lee Café. If I’ve been travelling, I go there for a good English breakfast in my dog-walking outfit, super dressed down. They know my order and often say: “I just saw you in a race.” It’s nice to have support from your local café. My family also has a local reggae food truck that I go to if I’m around.

(Daniel Lynch)

I don’t really drink alcohol because I’m usually training but I’ll sometimes stop and have a drink at the Lord Northbrook on Burnt Ash Road.

Where I work out

Sutcliffe Park is one of my original running tracks — it was the second park I ever ran at (the first was in Ladywell). I often do sessions there if I’m training in the UK. I started the Daryll Neita Athletics Community and we hosted 10 local schools and 100 children there recently. It’s a good initiative to get kids involved in sport and Sutcliffe Park has a great centre that’s recently been redone.

Sutcliffe Park (Daniel Lynch)

To commune with nature

I take my chihuahua, Melon, to Sutcliffe Park — it’s big and has a mini stream — or I walk up to Blackheath and sit and chill with friends and family there.

Grocery shopping

I go to the Lee Sainsbury’s. It’s the most famous thing about Lee because it also has a massive car park. I’ll often bump into someone from school there, which is nice.

Culture fix

There’s a new pottery studio opened on the high street, I can’t wait to try it. I paint for fun and it would help me to unwind and meditate.

Burnt Ash Hill. (Daniel Lynch)

Getting around

You can jump on the train and be in London Bridge in 12 minutes, or it’s 20 minutes to Charing Cross, which is super quick. If I’m local, I walk or drive around.

Dream street

There are some lovely streets tucked away behind the station that have some really large and grand period properties.

(Daniel Lynch)

Something you only see in Lee

You can still be very low key. It’s not overly busy. People here are living their lives at home.

What’s the catch?

No one knows about it; you tell someone you’re from Lee and they have no idea what it’s like.

In three words

Peaceful, safe, well-connected.

(Daniel Lynch)

Schools

Brindishe Manor School and St Margaret’s Lee CofE Primary School are local primaries rated outstanding by Ofsted, while Harris Academy Greenwich is the nearest secondary school and rated outstanding, too. Local private schools include Colfe’s School and Riverston School.

What it costs

Buying in Lee

Average flat price: £300,520

Average house price: £609,140

Renting in Lee

Average flat price, pcm: £1,170

Average house price, pcm: £2,380