No One Is Safe On This Kendrick Lamar Victory Lap

Kendrick Lamar poses for his 'GNX' album cover. Dave Free

This article includes material from HuffPost’s weekly culture and entertainment newsletter, The Culture Catchall. Click here to subscribe.

When Kendrick Lamar drops, the world stops to listen. And boy, did the rapper give us something to chew on with his latest release.

On Friday, Lamar popped out and showed up with a surprise album, “GNX,” a 12-track offering that follows a string of scathing disses, No. 1 singles and an epic rap battle with Drake that ended with (multiple) victories for the Compton rapper this year.

The new LP, regarded as Lamar’s extended victory lap, pays tribute to his West Coast and Top Dawg Entertainment roots, from collaborations with former labelmate SZA to a sample flip of Lamar’s rap idol, the late Tupac Shakur. However, the album also contains a handful of responses to Lamar’s peers who’ve spoken out about him this year — in particular Drake, although Lamar didn’t name-check the Toronto rapper this time.

Most notably, on the opening track of “GNX,” “wacced out murals,” Lamar directly mentions Lil Wayne, who was public about his disappointment earlier this year after Lamar was named the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headliner— an honor that Wayne, a New Orleans native, thought would be given to him since the big game will take place in his hometown.

“Used to bump ‘Tha Carter III,’ I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Lamar raps on his album’s intro. “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me / All these n*ggas agitated, I’m just glad they showin’ they faces.”

It took no time for an offended Wayne to catch wind and respond to the line on X. “No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed,” he warned.

Man wtf I do?!

I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 23, 2024

He’s not the only one who caught an unexpected stray on “GNX.” It seems Lamar used his latest release to address nearly everything that transpired during and after his and Drake’s war of words, including Drake’s controversial diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle” — which tauntingly used AI vocals of Shakur and Snoop Dogg, the latter of whom shared the song on social media after it dropped.

“Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles,” Lamar raps on his album opener, seemingly agitated by what appeared to be Snoop’s endorsement of the Drake track. “I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Shortly after, Snoop took to X both to endorse Lamar’s new album and to clear his name, writing: “It was the edibles 🤦🏾 😆👊🏿.”

K dot new album GNX 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤 It was the edibles 🤦🏾 😆👊🏿 west west king 🔥🎶💫 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 22, 2024

Lamar’s onslaught continued with another line on “wacced out murals” — “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law” — which caught the attention of white comedians like Andrew Schulz and Gary Owen.

“If that’s the law that makes me a criminal,” Owen wrote in an Instagram post that quoted Lamar’s bar.

Schulz’s reported response, per DJ Akademiks, seemed less lighthearted: “Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?”

The power of Lamar’s pen, as ever, is hard to deny.

After a historic year of disses, many were anticipating a new album from Lamar that would take stock of his 2024 streak at some point before he hit the Super Bowl stage. However, no one, including some of his industry counterparts, expected the vengeful new project to be so forthright.

But Lamar doesn’t liken himself to the Candyman horror figure for no reason. As his 2017 song “Element” goes: “Just say his name and I promise that you’ll see.”

“GNX” seemingly serves as the finale to Lamar’s banner year (although some speculate he may have even more music on the way). As far as rap goes, 2024 undoubtedly belonged to Lamar, as evidenced by his defining cultural moments (like the Pop Out concert in his native Los Angeles) and whopping seven Grammy nominations — including for best rap song, record of the year and song of the year. With a Super Bowl performance on the horizon, Lamar’s mammoth run could continue well into 2025.

However, the release of “GNX” represents so much more for Lamar’s path forward. As he wrestles with his dual identities — being the hero and, at times, the villain — one thing the rapper stands firm on is waxing poetic about his truths and disdain for the current state of hip-hop (and pop culture), no matter whom he offends.

And who can blame him? After everything Lamar has achieved this year — for himself and for the culture — he deserves it all.



Subscribe to The Culture Catchall to stay up to date on all things entertainmen

Related...