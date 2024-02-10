No one wants to experience shin splints. Here's how to avoid them.

If you've ever noticed pain along your shin bone or experienced mild swelling or soreness in your lower leg, chances are you've dealt with at least a mild form of shin splints. This is especially likely if such discomfort has ever followed rigorous or repeated exercise. Though more severe development of shin splints are unmistakable because of the pain they can cause, various degrees of the overuse injury have affected many of us at one point or another.

Understanding why some people experience shin splints more than others - and how the injury may be avoided - can be helpful.

How common are shin splints?

The first thing to understand is that shin splints develop in many people - particularly when someone is suddenly exercising more often or more intensely than they have in the past. "Shin splints are exceedingly common and one of the biggest reasons people come into the office for pain in the lower extremities," explains Dr. Matthew Anastasi, a sports medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

While many people who develop shin splints don't require a visit to the doctor or any significant medical intervention, the Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Institute of Virginia notes that, in the United States, shin splints are treated more than 3 million times per year.

Why do some people get shin splints more than others?

Shin splints can impact anyone, but they are more common in some groups of people than others. "They can be seen in 13–20% of all running-related musculoskeletal injuries, in up to 35% of military recruits, and in up to 20% of dancers," explains Dr. Naomi Brown, a pediatric sports medicine specialist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a focus on sports injury prevention and overuse injuries. She says shin splints are also more commonly seen in females, in part because females don't have as much muscle mass to sustain breakdown of the tissue and tendons around the shin bone.

People who engage in high-impact physical activities such as running, tennis, soccer, and basketball are especially susceptible, Brown says. Excess weight has also been shown to contribute to shin splint development as it puts more pressure on lower extremities. Because of this, those with a high BMI are more likely to experience shin splints.

Certain genetic factors also increase one's risk of developing shin splints. Some of these include hip or core weakness, range of motion issues, or having flat feet.

How to prevent shin splints?

Because of factors like genetics, this type of injury is not avoidable for everyone. "You can do everything right and still develop shin splints," says Anastasi

But some practices have been shown to lower your risk. Because shin splints are known to be an overuse injury related to the repeated use or strain of one's lower body, "the best way to prevent shin splints and reduce your risk is to slowly increase the intensity, duration and speed of your training routine," advises Anastasi. He says this is especially true if you're just starting out on your exercise program. "Another key preventive measure to incorporate is to make sure you take time to stretch before and after you exercise," he adds.

Along with stretching and working up gradually to more intense exercise, "shin splints can also be prevented by allowing the body time to recover between training sessions," offers Dr. Brent Lambson, a board-certified sports medicine physician at Revere Health Orthopedics in Utah. Healthy weight management can be helpful, too.

Another key factor for preventing shin splints is to be mindful of the surface you're running on and the kind of shoes you wear. One review of multiple studies concluded that "the most encouraging evidence for effective prevention of shin splints involves the use of shock-absorbing insoles." In other words, make sure you're running in appropriate, supportive footwear.

And if you've already experienced shin splints and don't want them again, Brown says that "the key is figuring out why you got shin splints in the first place to prevent recurrence."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to prevent shin splints: Causes, stretching tips and what to know