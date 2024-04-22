'No other family should have to go through this tragedy'
The family of a 13-year-old girl who died after a Cleveland Police chase in December 2019 held a news conference Monday to announce a settlement with the city.
The family of a 13-year-old girl who died after a Cleveland Police chase in December 2019 held a news conference Monday to announce a settlement with the city.
Before she was found dead inside her family home, Kyneddi Miller, 14, had only stepped outside two times in four years, authorities allege
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
“He’s screaming in Spanish, ‘help me’ and, like, waving his arms,” a family friend told news outlets
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.
The party started at approximately 4 a.m., officials say.
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss, has experienced many ups and downs over the course of his life and career. Here are the tragic details that stand out.
Six people were charged in connection to the man’s kidnapping and shooting death.
Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur
A Kansas judge on Monday denied a request for a resentencing hearing for two brothers awaiting execution for a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre,” ruling that he lacks jurisdiction to approve a reexamination of the sentences. The legal setback was the latest for Jonathan Carr, 44, and Reginald Carr, 46. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal resentencing hearing, a decision that came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences.
"I tried explaining why that doesn’t quite work, how it sounds more like a furniture brand than a human name..."
The teen said she tried to get the Florida officer to “leave her alone,” court docs show.
Andrew Wilhoite could face up to 30 years in prison
Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.
Doctors, nurses, caregivers, and loved ones are sharing their experiences being present for the final moments of someone's life...and hearing their last words.
Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury
Mary Crumlich, 57, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 28
Arnel Nagal Narvaiz disappeared after he headed to work on July 1, 1994, according to the National Missing and Unified Persons System
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office found the remains on Friday, April 19.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he collided with an object while on top of a moving GO Train early Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.Officers responded to a medical call at the Danforth GO station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.Four young people got on the train heading east from Union Station and three of them climbed on the roof while it was moving, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stat