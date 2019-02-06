No Patriots defender received a single MVP vote for Super Bowl LIII performance

The New England Patriots defense held the Los Angeles Rams to just three points en route to their Super Bowl LIII victory on Sunday night.

The stellar performance has earned high praise for Bill Belichick's defense, as well as now-former linebackers coach and defensive play caller Brian Flores. The Rams became only the second team in history to score just three points in a title game.

But according to NFL.com, that wasn't an impressive enough feat to earn even a single MVP vote for any defensive player on the Patriots.





Super Bowl LIII MVP was awarded to wide receiver Julian Edelman who proved to be Tom Brady's most reliable target during the game, hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards.

However, cornerbacks Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore were among the players on the other side of the ball to make some potentially game-saving plays. McCourty broke up a near-touchdown to Rams receiver Brandin Cooks in the third quarter, while Gilmore intercepted a Jared Goff pass at the four-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower also recorded two critical sacks.

It's often said that defense wins championships, and Super Bowl LIII certainly proved that – though apparently, the MVP voters disagreed. Even Edelman himself said that the defense was "the real MVP" of the game.

Edelman did not win the award unanimously, which likely translates to some votes being cast for Rob Gronkowski, who set up the game's only touchdown, or kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who ended up as the game's leading scorer.

The most recent defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP was Von Miller of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Only 11 defensive or special teams players have ever won the award.

