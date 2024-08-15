No, Pennsylvania Dad Brian Posch Is Not Missing. Here’s What Really Happened

The father was found dead inside his submerged truck on Tuesday, April 9

Brian Posch/Facebook Brian Posch

Social media posts claiming that a deceased Pennsylvania father is missing have begun to surface months after his death.

Brian Posch, 36, was found dead inside his submerged truck on Tuesday, April 9, in the Monongahela River, days after he was reported missing to the Brighton Township Police Department after he failed to show up to work on Friday, April 5.

According to CBS News Pittsburgh, while it was unclear how Posch ended up in the river, police were led to the area due to data from Posch's cellphone. PEOPLE reached out to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

Four months after his death, however, posts on local Facebook groups have begun to surface suggesting that the deceased father is alive but missing.

Brian Posch/Facebook Brian Posch

"HELP FIND HIM - 36-year-old Brian Posch went missing yesterday morning here in #limerick," one Facebook group post reads.

Another Facebook post, written in a similar format, has surfaced on another group page, reading, "HELP FIND HIM - 36-year-old Brian Posch went missing yesterday morning here in #Danielson."

The posts, which have also been shared on individual user accounts, contain additional false information that "his truck was found last night with his baby girl inside" and that "a silver alert has been issued for Keith, who is considered to possibly be in EXTREME danger and in need of medical assistance."

Various social media users have begun to speak out about the false post.

Brighton Township Police Department Brian Posch

"If you see a post saying that Brian Posch is missing, do not share! Instead, report the post to the group administrators. It is a scam. Sadly, Brian Posch is dead. He went missing April 5 and his body was found four days later. We feel so awful for his family who has to see this scam being posted over and over again. These scammers are sick," a post on a Facebook community page reads.

In his obituary, Posch was remembered as someone who "has always been surrounded by countless friends."

"Brian had a strong passion for the outdoors. He spent his lifetime duck hunting, boating and dirtbike riding. Brian is a well respected foreman for Steamfitters Local 449. He was unquestionably happiest being with his wife Alanna and daughter Mila," the obituary adds. A GoFundMe created after his death raised $57,587 for his wife and daughter.



