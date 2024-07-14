‘No place in our societies’: UK political figures condemn Trump shooting

Trump waving to supporters as he was rushed to safety after the shooting on Saturday.

Trump waving to supporters as he was rushed to safety after the shooting on Saturday. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

British politicians including Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson have condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, as several expressed fears about the rise in political violence and hate speech.

No 10 said Starmer was “shocked by the scenes at the rally” in Pennsylvania, where one man was killed and others injured as the former president was left bleeding and rushed to safety. Trump later posted on social media that he was “fine” after he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Starmer tweeted to send his best wishes to Trump. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he wrote on X.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, who has attended many rallies in the US in support of Trump, said he would have been attending the rally had he not been elected as MP for Clacton at the snap election. He said he planned now to travel to the Republican convention in order to show support.

Asked how he felt, he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I was very upset and I’m still upset. I’m obviously pleased that my friend Donald has got away with it, only just, but he’s got away with it.

“The narrative that is put out there about Trump by the liberals that oppose him is so nasty, so unpleasant, that I think it almost encourages this type of behaviour.”

Farage said he blamed the “mainstream media narrative” and “liberal intolerance”, though he accepted there was violent language used about political opponents.

“I’ve faced continual attacks for over a decade now because it’s me, no one cares – in fact, it’s even funny.”

Farage, who had milkshake and wet cement thrown at him during the election campaign, said it was making it harder for politicians to meet voters, telling the BBC: “The problem with this is, how do you go out and campaign?

“Think of John Major 30 years ago, a soap box in market squares, you couldn’t do that today. So we finish up with our political leaders never meeting a voter, never meeting the public. I suspect knowing Trump as I do, he will carry on regardless.”

The Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, whose sister Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist while campaigning as an MP in the 2017 general election, said she had hoped to be talking about the England football final but that she had found herself yet again being forced to speak about political violence.

“And we are back again having that conversation about what democracy looks like, what our politics looks like,” she told the BBC. “We have got to have that conversation about what a civilised democracy looks like. I have been having it since Jo was killed. I sadly feel that we are not making a huge amount of progress in this country and in other countries and we have got to keep having that conversation.”

Other politicians expressed their shock and condolences towards the victims over the course of the morning. The former prime minister and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said he was “horrified by the attack in Pennsylvania … Violence and intimidation must never be allowed to prevail”.

Johnson said it was “a miracle that Donald Trump escaped an attempted assassination”, adding: “As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason.”

Speaking on Sky, the leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, said it was an “appalling, horrific attack” and said that the UK general election had also brought “a rise in intimidation and attacks on serving politicians or people who want to be politicians in this country too”.

She said some colleagues had “real difficulties” while campaigning, telling Sky: “They have seen intimidation in the streets when campaigning, they have seen some intimidatory activity around and nearby polling stations.

“We have seen some deepfakes being shared online about individuals that have turned out to be completely wrong, we have seen misinformation shared that fuels hatred and has a dehumanising effect on individuals.”