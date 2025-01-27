'No need' for pro-Palestinian marches in central London if Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds, says mayor Sadiq Khan

Ross Lydall
·5 min read
London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan at the ghetto wall in Krakow (GLA)
There will be “no need” for pro-Palestinian protest marches through central London to continue if the Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds, Sir Sadiq Khan hopes.

The London mayor, speaking on Monday during a visit to Poland to attend the 80th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, said he was “angry and distressed” at the “heightened fear” experienced by Jewish Londoners since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel in 2023.

There have been more than 20 Palestinian Solidarity Campaign protest marches through central London since Israel took its revenge for the attacks.

Two weekends ago, more than 70 protesters were arrested in Trafalgar Square after breaking through a police line in Whitehall.

Speaking to The Standard, Sir Sadiq also reiterated his support for the long-delayed Holocaust memorial to be built beside Parliament and said he hoped construction would start soon.

Asked whether the ceasefire in Gaza should lead to an end to the London marches, Sir Sadiq praised the Met police for its efforts to maintain law and order and said: “I’m hoping that the ceasefire bears fruit.

“I have been calling for a ceasefire for some time now. I’m really pleased that a number of other hostages will be released before Friday.

“I’m really pleased there appears to be a reduction in the killing in Gaza and Lebanon. We want to see that continue. Cleary if the ceasefire leads to a permanent ceasefire there is no need for the marches.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among the protesters who took part in the pro-Palestinian march on January 18 (REUTERS)
He added: “I have Jewish friends, colleagues and constituents who are frightened on a Saturday to come into the centre of our city for no other reason than because they are Jewish.

“There has been a rise in antisemitism. There is a phrase that those of us who aren’t Jewish need to understand – it’s called ‘heightened fear’.

“It’s the experience you have as somebody who is Jewish, because of antisemitism and the fear of what people may say and do. I’m afraid we have seen since October 7 an increase in antisemitism.

“It makes me angry and distressed that there are Londoners who can’t go around our city because they are worried about being at the receiving end of antisemitism.”

But he made clear he did not want to remove the right to protest lawfully.

He added: “I think it is really important for people not to be told when they can and cannot use one of the freedoms we have in our country.

“It’s not lost on me that the Holocaust happened in the Second World War and one of the things that the Allies were fighting for were the freedoms to vote and protest.

“But when you protest, you have got to be cognisant of the fact that you don’t want to be protesting in a way that causes distress and harm and fear to your neighbours. It is possible to protest in a way that is peaceful, lawful and safe.”

Monday afternoon’s commemoration at Auschwitz will be attended by King Charles and President Macron of France.

Sir Sadiq was invited after City Hall donated £300,000 to the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum five years ago to help preserve the concentration camp to educate future generations.

“It is important I am here,” he told The Standard. “We have the biggest Jewish community in the entire country – almost 150,000 Londoners who are Jewish.

“Some of them have parents who perished in the Holocaust, some have grandparents [who perished].

“For them it’s incredibly important for us to remember the horrors of the Second World War and the Holocaust but also it’s the best way to rebut the disinformation, the lies that there is on social media.”

He added: “When I came five years ago for the 75th commemoration there were 200 Holocaust survivors.

“This year I’m told there are less than 50. This may be the last milestone where we have Holocaust survivors.

“It’s an honour and humbling to be here. We have only got one British Holocaust survivor with us, Mala Tribich.”

Sir Sadiq has visited Auschwitz several times, including when he was the MP for Tooting – when he accompanied pupils from his former secondary school, Ernest Bevin, on a trip organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

“My abiding memory of my first-ever trip was seeing things [that belonged] those who died – their glasses, their shoes, their clothes, their hair, seeing the industrial scale of the killing. That stayed with me forever,” he said.

On Monday morning the mayor visited Krakow, both the ghetto where thousands were held and the square where people were put on “death trains”.

Impact: artist’s impression of the Holocaust Memorial, designed by Sir David Adjaye
The Labour government has changed the law to overcome planning restrictions that saw the Holocaust Education Centre blocked by the High Court.

Sir Sadiq was one of the judges who chose the design for the memorial. The original plan was for it to have opened in Victoria Tower Gardens, adjacent to the “House of Lords end” of the Palace of Westminster, in 2024.

“I think it is right and proper it should be next to Parliament,” he said on Monday. “It should be for parliamentarians to be able to see this Holocaust memorial and education centre.

“I am really pleased that the Government has lifted any hurdles. I appreciate we have been waiting a long time for this. It’s been years now since we chose a particular design. The site has been one we have identified for a while.

“I’m looking forward to construction beginning and it being built, so future generations can learn about the horrors of the Holocaust.

“Also, if you are a parliamentarian, you can learn about the consequences of dehumanising people, the consequences of discrimination, which ultimately can lead to genocide.”

