'No need' for pro-Palestinian marches in London to continue if Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds, says Sadiq Khan

There will be “no need” for pro-Palestinian protest marches through central London to continue if the Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds, Sir Sadiq Khan hopes.

The London mayor said he was “angry and distressed” at the “heightened fear” experienced by Jewish Londoners since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel in 2023.

There have been more than 20 Palestinian Solidarity Campaign marches through central London in protest at the way Israel has taken revenge for the attacks.

Two weekends ago, more than 70 protesters were arrested in Trafalgar Square after breaking through a police line in Whitehall. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his shadow chancellor John McDonnell were voluntarily interviewed by police.

On Monday, Sir Sadiq attended the 80th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Police detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza (REUTERS)

Asked whether the ceasefire in Gaza should lead to an end to the London marches, Sir Sadiq praised the Met police for its efforts to maintain law and order and told The Standard: “I’m hoping that the ceasefire bears fruit.

“I have been calling for a ceasefire for some time now. I’m really pleased that a number of other hostages will be released before Friday.

“I’m really pleased there appears to be a reduction in the killing in Gaza and Lebanon. We want to see that continue. Cleary if the ceasefire leads to a permanent ceasefire there is no need for the marches.”

Sadiq Khan in Golders Green last year (Ross Lydall / ES)

He added: “I have Jewish friends, colleagues and constituents who are frightened on a Saturday to come into the centre of our city for no other reason than because they are Jewish.

“There has been a rise in antisemitism. There is a phrase that those of us who aren’t Jewish need to understand – it’s called ‘heightened fear’.

“It’s the experience you have as somebody who is Jewish, because of antisemitism and the fear of what people may say and do. I’m afraid we have seen since October 7 an increase in antisemitism.

“It makes me angry and distressed that there are Londoners who can’t go around our city because they are worried about being at the receiving end of antisemitism.”

But he made clear he did not want to remove the right to protest lawfully.

Sir Sadiq said: “I think it is really important for people not to be told when they can and cannot use one of the freedoms we have in our country.

“It’s not lost on me that the Holocaust happened in the Second World War and one of the things that the Allies were fighting for were the freedoms to vote and protest.

“But when you protest, you have got to be cognisant of the fact that you don’t want to be protesting in a way that causes distress and harm and fear to your neighbours. It is possible to protest in a way that is peaceful, lawful and safe.”

About 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attacks and 251 taken as hostages.

More than 47,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's incursion into Gaza, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The proposed Holocaust Memorial beside Parliament (HayesDavidson)

Sir Sadiq reiterated his support for the long-delayed Holocaust memorial to be built beside Parliament and said he hoped construction would start soon.

The Labour government has changed the law to overcome planning restrictions that saw the Holocaust Education Centre blocked by the High Court.

Sir Sadiq was one of the judges who chose the design for the memorial. The original plan was for it to have opened in Victoria Tower Gardens, adjacent to the “House of Lords end” of the Palace of Westminster, in 2024.

“I think it is right and proper it should be next to Parliament,” he said. “It should be for parliamentarians to be able to see this Holocaust memorial and education centre.

“I am really pleased that the Government has lifted any hurdles. I appreciate we have been waiting a long time for this. It’s been years now since we chose a particular design. The site has been one we have identified for a while.

“I’m looking forward to construction beginning and it being built, so future generations can learn about the horrors of the Holocaust.

“Also, if you are a parliamentarian, you can learn about the consequences of dehumanising people, the consequences of discrimination, which ultimately can lead to genocide.”