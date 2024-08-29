'No rain for two years': Northern Greece faces significant water crisis as drought persists
Prolonged drought conditions exacerbated by successive heatwaves this summer have seen northern Greece facing a major water crisis.
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
It's been a long summer for Calgary, which has been plagued with multiple stretches of water restrictions since the city's water main broke in June. As Heather Yourex-West explains, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is warning the city "will run out of water" if usage doesn't drop soon.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
Changeable weather will define this Labour Day long weekend across Canada, with many areas seeing both warm summer weather and a taste of fall.
Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
The 'de-extinction' company Colossal and the conservation group Re:wild found common ground in the potential of genetic technology to rescue today's disappearing creatures.
CALGARY — Taps may run dry and firefighters could encounter empty hydrants if residents don't shape up and abide by renewed water restrictions, Calgary's mayor warned Tuesday.
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
(Bloomberg) -- After a ferocious start to hurricane season, the Atlantic has gone eerily quiet just when nature usually delivers some of its most powerful storms. But signs are emerging that the respite is almost over. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessAs Rural Hospitals Shutter Maternity Wards, Urban Ones FollowNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherA Loud War
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
Climate change may not be a top concern for voters for the 2024 presidential election, but that hasn't stopped many Republicans from making misrepresentations about environmental and energy policy – a departure from the previous tactic of majority climate change denial, according to experts on environmental politics who spoke with ABC News. Debates around energy policy, specifically regarding renewable energy versus fossil fuels, are inherently connected to climate change, in large part because fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, according to the United Nations, accounting for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and almost 90% of carbon dioxide emissions.
Security camera footage shows a black bear wandering onto the deck of a home in Forest Falls, pushing the cover off the hot tub and taking a dip.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several southeastern Wisconsin counties, effective until 4 PM CDT. Stay alert and safe.