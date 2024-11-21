No restrictions to extend Tube to Clapham Junction

The report said that an extension to the Northern line could reduce overcrowding on existing services at Clapham Junction [BBC]

There are no physical constraints to extending the Northern line to Clapham Junction, an investigation has found.

In a new report, Wandsworth council said there were no engineering or geological restrictions that would prevent an extension.

The council is now carrying out a public consultation to see whether there is strong local support for the extension.

Clapham Junction, one of London's busiest stations, is home to the Overground and National Rail services.

The extension could connect Battersea Power Station and Clapham Junction [Getty Images]

The closest Tube stations are Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station which both opened in 2021.

Transport for London (TfL) previously said it designed these stations in such a way that would allow for a further extension to Clapham Junction in the future, although it had no current plans to do so.

The report from the council said extending the Northern line could reduce overcrowding and support development in the area.

It comes as part of a plan from the Greater London Authority (GLA) which says the Clapham Junction area could accommodate 2,500 new homes and 2,500 extra jobs.

Councillor Jenny Yates said: "We completed a feasibility study into extending the Northern line to Clapham Junction, and the findings will factor into any long-term plans for the area.

"We want to hear the views of all the people who live, work or visit this part of the borough so that any future plans reflect local community needs and contribute to growth."

She added that she believed "there is even more potential that can be unlocked" in the area.

Figures from Network Rail showed that 20.7 million people arrive or leave Clapham Junction ever year, and a further 19 million use it to change trains.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related stories

External links