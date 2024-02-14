No school for Brantford-Brant students on eclipse day

On Tuesday, local school boards announced that students in the Brant, Brantford, Haldimand and Norfolk will be home from school the day of the upcoming solar eclipse.

While partial solar eclipses and lunar eclipses happen a handful of times a year, a total solar eclipse — when the moon is between the earth and sun — is rare to experience, according to the NASA website.

Following the lead of other area school boards, Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board (BHNCDSB) elected to move a professional activity day originally scheduled for Apr. 19 to Apr. 8.

“We understand that this change might cause some inconvenience; however, this decision is in the best interest of the safety of our community,” the BHNCDSB website read.

The eclipse is expected to peak around 3:16 p.m. in the area, lining up with when many students would be on their way home from school.

Both boards cited concern for the risks associated with viewing the eclipse without the correct eye protection — including loss of eyesight.

To safely experience the eclipse from home, students and staff with GEDSB will receive EclipSmart Solar Eclipse Glasses donated by McMaster and access to related curricular resources, the GEDSB announcement said.

While child-care centres and PA day camps are permitted to run as usual on Apr. 8, individuals should contact their local providers for details, the BHNCDSB wrote.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator