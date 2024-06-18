No, Selective Service registration bill doesn't reinstitute draft | Fact check

The claim: US government is forcing men 18-26 to join the military

A June 16 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a man claiming America has reinstituted a draft.

"The US Forcing Men To The Military (sic)," reads the on-screen text. "Men Ages 18-26 Gotta Go."

The post garnered more than 4,000 shares in two days. Other versions of the claim were shared on Facebook, Threads and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

This is a misrepresentation of a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would automatically register men between the ages of 18 and 25 for the Selective Service. The bill does not draft or automatically enlist anyone, it simply makes registration automatic instead of requiring each person to do it individually.

House bill would amend pre-existing registration law

The House of Representatives passed HR 8070, also known as the "Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act," on June 14. The bill, which has not yet been signed into law, would automatically register all male U.S. citizens and men residing in the U.S. who are at least 18 and not yet 26 in the Selective Service. The automatic registration wouldn't apply to "lawful nonimmigrants" described in the Immigration and Nationality Act, such as foreign ambassadors and aliens visiting the country temporarily for business, according to the bill.

This registration isn't a new requirement, however.

The bill's text says it aims to amend the Military Selective Service Act, which already requires men in this age group to register for the Selective Service.

Justine Tripathi, a spokesperson for the House Armed Services Committee, which is chaired by the bill's sponsor Rep. Mike Rogers, told USA TODAY the Facebook post misrepresents the contents of the bill.

“Under current law, men who are U.S. citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register for the Selective Service," she said in an email. "A provision in the House-passed NDAA would automatically register all men, who are U.S. citizens (or are residing in the U.S.) and between the ages of 18 and 25, for the Selective Service. Failure to register for the Selective Service can impact employment and the ability to receive government assistance but sometimes young men are unaware they need to register for the Selective Service until it’s too late. This provision would eliminate those future headaches."

It is currently a federal felony to not register for the Selective Service if you're part of the aforementioned group of men. The crime is "punishable by fines or a prison sentence" and may affect eligibility for federal jobs, citizenship or state-funded student financial aid.

Tripathi also noted there hasn't been an active draft in over 50 years, and establishing one would require a separate act.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

