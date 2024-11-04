No sentence enough for Holly's killer, say parents

Holly was caring and thoughtful, her family said [Family handout]

The parents of a 15-year-old girl murdered by her ex-boyfriend have said no sentence will ever be enough to ease their pain.

Holly Newton was stalked and then stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Hexham, Northumberland, last January.

Logan MacPhail was detained for at least 17 years for her murder on Friday at Newcastle Crown Court.

Holly's mother, Micala Trussler, told BBC Breakfast she wanted the age a person can be legally recognised as being a victim of a domestic abuse to be lowered.

"Children are getting into relationships much younger, they can be victims of domestic abuse," Ms Trussler said.

She added more needed to be done to educate people about domestic abuse.

"We need more education, not just for children but for teachers and parents.

"We talk about safe relationships but often about being abused by family members, but don’t talk about when they (children) are in a relationship and looking out for red flags."

She and her husband Lee have been raising money to install bleed boxes - to help deal with critical bleeds - in public areas.

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story