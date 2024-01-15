No snow tonight: January 14 Omaha
No snow tonight: January 14 Omaha
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
While people might be hunkering down somewhere warm right now, as the temperature hovers around –30 C, Nick Shipley's cattle are in no rush to get indoors.Shipley is the co-owner of Hartell Homestead. He raises long-haired Highland cattle on his ranch just off Highway 22, about halfway between Diamond Valley and Longview, Alta.He says the animals' thick coat not only means they produce an extremely lean beef, but it also means they don't feel the cold like some other four- (and two-) legged crea
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Amid frigid temperatures, a Prince George, B.C., man decided to test his Tesla's winter efficiency. Mark Vejvoda made a 440-kilometre round trip from Prince George to McBride, B.C., and back to see how the –30 C temperatures affected his car's battery. "I get this question a lot from people, 'Oh, how does it handle in the cold weather?'" said Vejvoda, who is vice-president of the Prince George Electric Vehicle Association."So I did a 220-kilometre one-way drive and the results actually were bett
Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. On the Prairies, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the Alberta Electric Systems Operator to issue grid alerts Friday and Saturday, and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf warned there was a high risk of rotating outages Saturday night. "We are calling on all Albertans to red
HALIFAX — Parts of Atlantic Canada are facing powerful blasts of wind and tidal surges along coastal areas as a storm sweeping in from the southeast moves through the region. Northern New Brunswick is expecting an initial layer of snow and ice pellets beginning Saturday afternoon, but the warm air associated with the system means most of the East Coast will see the snow turn to rainfall through the night. Jean-Marc Couturier, a forecaster at Environment Canada, says the system moving in from nor
A few more doses of wintry weather will herald the arrival of Arctic air spilling over the East Coast for the latter half of the week
The extreme cold gripping the province, and the country, set record-low temperatures in 10 areas across Saskatchewan on Saturday.Leader hit a low of –45.9 C, shattering the old mark of –39.7 C set in 2005.The Kindersley area wasn't far behind with the temperature falling to a bone-chilling –44.1 C.The Scott and Eastend regions broke 108-year-old records. Scott plummeted to –42.6 C on Saturday while Eastend hit –38.5 C.Other areas to hit record lows were:Assiniboia at –38.6 C.Cypress Hills at –39
Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and much of the rest of Canada witnessed a harsh weather week as temperatures plunged across the North.
Colder in the morning. Lows drop into the low to upper 30s. Light freeze Northshore and possibly into the River and Bayou Parishes. Frosty. Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday. Highs mid 50s. Weekend weather cooperates to prepare for the Arctic Front. Take this time to wrap pipes, prepare your home and take care of plants. Arctic front arrives Monday. The wind is going to blow and temps will fall into the evening. Lows Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s. Not everyone will freeze. Wind chills will be in the teens. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s. Freezing temperatures will cover much of the area by 9pm and all of the area by Midnight. Expect about 15 hours of freezing temperatures. Lows Wednesday will be in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits.
U.S. natural gas output fell to a preliminary 11-month low on Sunday as frigid weather froze wells across the country, while gas demand for heating and power generation was on track to hit record highs. In Texas the state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), forecast electric demand on Tuesday would top last summer's all-time high and warned power supplies could fall short on both Monday and Tuesday. ERCOT, which said operating conditions were normal on Sunday, has ways to increase supplies and reduce usage if necessary.
A Swedish organization is giving discarded Christmas trees new life as marine habitats. Paula Newton reports
A slow start to the winter was worth the wait for a memorable winter storm, as heavy snow, gusty winds, and rumbles of thunder arrived on Friday
PARIS (AP) — Authorities urged residents on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to shelter indoors Sunday as a powerful storm bore down packing hurricane-force winds. Forecaster Meteo France issued a code red cyclone alert for the storm, named Belal, and said it was expected to be “very dangerous.” “Be careful, stay at home,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media. Meteo France forecast “a strong probability” the heart of the storm could pass directly over or close to the