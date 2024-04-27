It was no space walk but Mick Jagger finds it ‘great’ to tour Mission Control

Rolling Stones lead Mick Jagger has taken the tour of the famed Nasa Mission Control, a favourite of tourists in Houston.

After visiting the Nasa Space Centre, he posted pictures on Friday of the visit on Instagram with the words: “Thanks @nasa for being so welcoming to us and great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines and Jessica Meir.’’

The Rolling Stones are back in Houston for another concert there, at the NRG Stadium on Sunday, in one of several visits the group has made to the Texas city since their first concert there in the 1960s.

Thanks @NASA for being so welcoming to us and great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines and Jessica Meir. pic.twitter.com/KiCBVUT8qJ — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 26, 2024

In the photos, the Mission Control centre has a sign welcoming him. Sir Mick, 80, is seen with a VR headset to explore the moon virtually, with a spacecraft simulator and with the astronauts.

The weekend concert is the first in a 16-city tour of the US and Canada for the Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album.

The Stones have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, making them the second best-selling artists of all time behind only The Beatles.

Hackney Diamonds, the group’s newest album, came out last October.

It was the band’s first album of new songs since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, leading to Sir Mick joking that they had “been lazy”, despite being on tour almost every year for the past decade.

Last year, Sir Mick suggested the Stones catalogue may eventually be given to charity instead of being sold.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal about a sale of the band’s post-1971 tracks, he said: “The children don’t need $500 million to live well, come on,” before suggesting that it may go to charity, adding – “You maybe do some good in the world.”

Jagger is father to eight children, ranging in age from six to 52.