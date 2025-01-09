No Spend January helps with your financial well being
Chances are you've heard of Dry January, but have you heard of No Spend January?
Chances are you've heard of Dry January, but have you heard of No Spend January?
Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in 2025. The post 3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Pushing your TFSA portfolio to a million-dollar mark is something most Canadian investors hope to do but are unable to do for multiple reasons, including wrong stock picks. The post If You Want a Million-Dollar TFSA, You’ll Likely Need These Stocks in it appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Some Canadian banks are giving back recent gains. Is the dip a good opportunity to buy? The post 2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for long-term investors. While the yield isn't the highest, its long-term outlook is more than promising. The post This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
We recently published a list of the 12 Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) stands against other best Canadian penny stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by the Government of Canada, released […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the U.S. economy is back to being bad for Wall Street, and the stock market slumped Tuesday following better-than-expected reports on the job market and business activity.
This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in. The post Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Quantum computing stocks are tumbling this morning after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang contended yesterday that the technology would not be “very useful” for decades. Among the widely held names in the sector diving more than 30% are Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and IonQ (IONQ). Speaking at Nvidia’s Analyst Day, […]
Let's dive into two very different businesses and why interest rate cuts could have similar impacts on both moving forward. The post Rate Cuts Could Mean Big Gains for These Canadian Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These three growth stocks have high-quality operations and significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to buy right now. The post 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's ideal pick is different. The post The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The money-making potential for quantum computing is so far away, Wall Street isn't sure what to make of it.
I am in a quandary about how to invest $750,000 that’s in my 401(k). I'm 67 years old, retired and I have not started taking Social Security yet. What is the best way to preserve this money for the rest of my life that doesn't have high fees? -Terry As you know, the big challenge […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’m 67 with $750K in a 401(k). How Can I Preserve This Money for the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to generate income while potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.
Former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral may not be considered a federal holiday, but it will impact market hours nonetheless. Carter, the 39th U.S. president, died Dec. 29, 2024 at age 100. President Joe Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning to coincide with Carter’s state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.
AltaGas Ltd.'s ( TSE:ALA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.315 on 31st...
These two TSX dividend stocks could help you maximize the long-term value of your TFSA. The post Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These blue-chip stocks represent large-cap companies with solid fundamentals, growing earnings bases, and steady growth potential. The post 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
I don’t want to miss the chance to buy these top TSX stocks on a dip because they offer solid growth potential. The post Strategic Watchlist: The TSX Stocks I’m Ready to Snap Up on Dips appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A rare reunion of the remaining members of the US presidents club at the funeral for 39th President Jimmy Carter. President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris don't interact before service starts.