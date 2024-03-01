No state basketball title in 66-year history. Now this Columbus school can win 2 in 1 day

Pacelli High School never has won a state basketball championship in its 66-year history.

Saturday, the Vikings can win two in one day — and the title games are scheduled to be in their hometown.

The Vikings will play in both Georgia Independent Athletic Association Class AAAA finals at Columbus State University.

At 6:20 p.m., it will be the Pacelli girls against George Walton Academy, followed by the Pacelli boys against Loganville Christian Academy at 8 p.m.

In the semifinals Thursday at Georgia College & State University, the Pacelli girls beat First Presbyterian Day 55-48, and the Pacelli boys beat Cristo Rey 79-52.