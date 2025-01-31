Several victims identified in Potomac air crash; black box recovered

Flights resume at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday as a recovery operation is underway after dozens are dead due to an American Eagle regional jet collision with an Army helicopter landing into Potomac River on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. More than 30 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River, where American Eagle Flight 5342 and a military helicopter now reside. There are no survivors. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Several of the passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter were identified and a black box recovered on Thursday.

More than 40 of the 67 bodies from Wednesday night's mid-air crash that happened at 9 p.m. EST near Reagan International Airport have been recovered from the Potomac River late Thursday afternoon.

So has at least one of the airliners' black boxes, CNN, ABC News and Newsweek reported.

Dive operations ceased when daylight became scarce and water conditions made diving to dangerous, CNN reported.

Rescuers said most of the remaining victims can't be recovered until removing the airliner's fuselage.

Several of the passengers and crew aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter were identified Thursday as an investigation into the mid-air crash continues.

A total of 67 people died in the mid-air collision on Wednesday night with none surviving, including several figure skaters who had participated in a US Figure Skating developmental camp in Wichita, Kan.

The Skating Club of Boston named six of the victims, including former 1994 world figure skating pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, CNN reported.

Others named by the Boston skating club are skater Jinna Han and mother Jin Han and skater Spencer Lane and mother Christine Lane.

Officials for the Fairfax County (Va.) Public School system said three students and six parents also were among those killed in the air crash, Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a prepared statement.

"What we know at this time is that three of our FCPS students and six of our FCPS parents were lost, affecting multiple schools and departments here at FCPS," Reid said.

Reid did not name the crash victims due to privacy concerns.

The airliner was carrying 64 passengers and crew when it departed Wichita, and the U.S. Army helicopter carried three soldiers on a training flight.

Capt. Jonathan Campos was one of the pilots aboard the American Airlines flight, a colleague told CNN, while the father of the flight's first officer, Samuel Lilley, 28, confirmed his son was among the crash victims.

The bodies of the three soldiers were recovered on Thursday, but the military has not identified them pending notification of their respective families, WJLA reported on X.

The airliner's black boxes have not been recovered yet, the National Transportation Safety Board said during a Thursday news conference.

While the cause of the mid-air crash remains uncertain, President Donald Trump suggested rules changes made during the Obama and administrations were contributing factors.

"American families woke up without their loved ones after what should have been a routine trip," Trump said in an online assessment Thursday afternoon.

"This shocking event follows problematic and likely illegal decisions during the Obama and Biden administrations that minimized merit and competence in the Federal Aviation Administration," Trump continued.

He said the Obama administration implemented a biographical questionnaire that shifted the FAA's hiring focus away from "objective aptitude."

Trump said his administration raised those standards during his first term in office, but the Biden administration "egregiously rejected merit-based hiring" in favor of "'diversity, equity and inclusion," standards, including recruiting individuals with "'severe intellectual disabilities.'"

Trump said he ordered the FAA and Department of Transportation to review all hiring decisions and changes to safety protocols made during the past four years and take corrective actions when necessary.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said during a press conference Thursday morning there were no survivors in the crash between and American Airlines jet and a military helicopter.

About 300 first responders worked the crash in harsh conditions, heavy wind, ice on the water and they operated all night in those conditions. Donnelly said several local and state agencies responded in addition to Washington first responders and the Department of Defense.

Donnelly said responders will continue to work to find all the bodies from the crash. He said the Virginia and Army medical examiners are involved in the effort to retrieve and identify the bodies of the victims.

"We have located the two aircraft. The fuselage of the American Airlines plane was inverted. It's been located in three different sections. It's in about waist-deep water," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

He said the government will not rest until it gets answers for the families and for the flying public about what caused an airliner to collide with a military helicopter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in video statement Thursday the military helicopter was on an annual proficiency training flight.

"It was a fairly experienced crew that was doing the required annual night evaluation. They did have night vision goggles," Hegseth said. "We anticipate that the investigation will quickly be able to determine whether the aircraft was in the corridor at the right altitude at the time of the incident."

Hegseth said next-of-kin notifications are ongoing for the three soldiers lost in the helicopter.

"It's a tragedy, a horrible loss of life for those 64 souls on that civilian airliner and of course the three soldiers in that Blackhawk," Hegseth said. "They're in our prayers. We are actively investigating to find out what happened and why."

Despite this deadly crash, Americans have the safest airports in the world, Duffy added.

"I will tell you with complete confidence, we have the safest airspace in the world," he said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said first responders "worked throughout the night in very tough and heartbreaking conditions."

She expressed sorrow for the families who lost loved ones.

American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter when the chopper entered the airliner's landing path as it approached Reagan National Airport about 9 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Duffy said prior to the collision the flight paths of the two aircraft weren't unusual for what happens in the Washington airspace. He said everything was standard in the lead-up to the crash.

He said with the investigation authorities and the public will learn what happened.

"Something went wrong here," Duffy said, "I look forward to the time we can give you that information."

Trump earlier expressed condolences for the victims in a briefing from the White House.

"I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for a nation ... Sadly there are no survivors. This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history and a tragedy of terrible proportions. As one nation we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly."

He said the tragedy has shaken a lot of people. He said on behalf of the nation and the White House, "our hearts are shattered."

"In moments like this the differences between Americans fade to nothing compared to the bonds of affection and loyalty that unite us all, both as Americans and even as nations. We are one family and today we are all heartbroken. We're all searching for answers."

He said the FAA, the NTSB and the U.S. military will be carrying out a systematic and comprehensive investigation.

Reagan National Airport reopened at 11 a.m. EST Thursday. according to Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter.

He said it's away from any recovery and investigation activity with a secure area around that.

Potter said each airline will announce or communicate to their passengers what their operations are going to be. He said airport networks were disrupted overnight and recovery from that might be slow.

"There are going to be a lot of questions, obviously, a lot of questions. And that's what the NTSB's job is, to be an independent investigator of incidents like this. It's not a time to speculate, it's a time to get answers that we need," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said.

Recovery operations are ongoing and the crash area is spread out in the Potomac River.

"I want to express my sincere condolences for the accident that happened at DCA last night. We're absolutely heartbroken for the family and loved ones of the passengers and crew members and also for those that were on the military aircraft," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said.

"Our focus right now is to doing everything that we can to support all of those involved and also the PSA Airlines team. This is devastating. We are all hurting incredibly."