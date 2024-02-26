No suspicious circumstances in burning body death

Forensic officers examined the area in detail on Sunday

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man found burning on a football pitch in Lanarkshire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Margaret Drive, Motherwell, at about 09:00 on Saturday after the discovery was made by a member of the public.

Residents in the area had told BBC Scotland they were fearful the man had been attacked.

Police Scotland have now said that following "extensive inquiries" they believe there is nothing suspicious about the death.

A spokesperson added that formal identification of the man had yet to take place but his next of kin had been informed.

The force thanked people in the area for their "patience and understanding" during the weekend investigation.