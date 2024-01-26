No TikTok, texting in class: KY bill would prohibit cell phones during school instruction

Kentucky students would be forbidden from using personal cellphones during instruction, except during an emergency or if told to do so by a teacher “for an instructional purpose,” under a bill introduced in the General Assembly.

State Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, told the Herald-Leader Friday morning he filed House Bill 383 after hearing from teachers “having issues with (phones) in the classroom.”

“You can imagine how frustrating it must be for teachers trying to teach kids who are watching (TikTok) videos or are texting during class,” Bray said.

Currently cellphone use policies within K-12 schools are handled by decision-making councils at each school, Bray said. Some schools don’t have any policy against them, he said.

“The bill would require each school district to adopt a policy that would forbid their usage in the classroom with a few exceptions, emergencies, the teacher is using them for instruction, or a student” is authorized to use them under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, said Bray.

Specifically, the board of education of each school district must develop a policy regarding the possession and use of a cell phone by a student while on school property or while attending a school-sponsored or school- related activity on or off school property, under the legislation.

“The policy shall, at a minimum, forbid a student’s use of a personal telecommunications device during instructional time, except during an emergency or if directed to do so by a teacher for an instructional purpose,” the bill says.

A student who violates the policy would be subject to discipline under the bill.

Patrick Graboviy, a public school sophomore at North Oldham High School, said in response to the bill that “he sees how cell phones support students’ learning but how it also distracts certain students.”

“Cell phones allow students like myself to record lessons, take photos of important information, and use other resources that advance our education in a way that our schools can not. Cell phones in the classroom benefit students, and any restrictions would create an environment that harms learning,” Patrick said.

The bill, Patrick said, makes an exception for students with disabilities, but does not recognize that each student has different ways of learning.

“A cell phone in the classroom may assist individuals who don’t learn the same as how the teacher instructs,” said Patrick.

