No time for shoes as Asheville family flees by boat, fearing they lost everything

Jacob Biba, Asheville Citizen Times
·4 min read

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Kuroe Gray’s first step Friday morning was straight into ankle-deep water.

The high school freshman woke up around 8 a.m. to the sound of her father yelling for her to get dressed because their home was flooding. Kuroe, 14, didn’t even have time to grab a pair of shoes before boarding a rescue boat, she told the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.

By the time she evacuated, water was halfway up the family's front door.

Earlier this week, Western North Carolina saw a "predecessor" rainfall event that brought up to 8 inches in many areas. And then on Thursday and Friday, the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Helene delivered even more rain to the already swollen French Broad and Swannanoa rivers. The storm also brought high winds that knocked down trees and electrical lines across Buncombe County, leaving more than 100,000 Duke Energy customers without power that morning.

On Friday, the French Broad River in Asheville’s River Arts District covered Lyman Street, flooding the greenway and partially submerging surrounding buildings. That morning, area residents stood on the bridge that spans the river, watching debris float away atop the rushing water. A flock of pigeons tried to brave the wind but were pushed back to a roost beneath the bridge.

At River Ridge Apartments in East Asheville, where Kuroe lives with her father, David Gray, 58, and next door to her grandmother, Sharon Gray, 83, the Swannanoa River forced the family members from their homes.

Sharon Gray told the Citizen Times the water that flooded her apartment washed away her wheelchair and walker. When the rescue crew moved her, it was so painful she thought she might die.

The French Broad River reached over 16 feet by 11 am on Sept. 27, flooding most of the River Arts District, seen here from the Haywood Road bridge.
The French Broad River reached over 16 feet by 11 am on Sept. 27, flooding most of the River Arts District, seen here from the Haywood Road bridge.

“I haven’t walked for over a year,” she said. “So, there I was, walking, actually walking so that I could get to the boat.”

Her son, David, said the family lost almost everything. All he could save was the family guinea pig, Brown, his mother’s cat, Ellie, and medications.

And it’s not like the Gray family wasn’t ready for the storm.

“I prepped for losing power and for being able to flush the toilet — filling up the tubs, stocking up on water and food,” David Gray said. “I had portable battery packs and camping gear for cooking.”

But how much can a family really prepare for what one county official described as a "500-year-flood?"

“This morning, when the water was coming up closer and closer, I was like, this looks worse than I thought,” he said. “And before you know it, I guess they opened up the dam and water started coming in.”

The French Broad River rages in downtown Marshall Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Helene approaches Western North Carolina.
The French Broad River rages in downtown Marshall Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Helene approaches Western North Carolina.

FEMA, National Guard step aiding in flooding devastation

In the early morning hours on Friday, Buncombe County ordered a mandatory evacuation order from the North Fork Reservoir, where water breached the spillway, to Biltmore Village along the Swannanoa River.

Crews working in the area have conducted more than 40 swift-water rescues, according to county spokesperson Lillian Govus. Additional teams from Illinois, New Jersey and other locations in North Carolina have arrived to support the effort, she said.

More: River levels in WNC: Flooding recorded at French Broad, Swannanoa; rivers still rising

An 82-person urban search and rescue team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was also assisting with rescue efforts, the City of Asheville said in a news release. The National Guard was also providing support.

Evacuated from River Ridge, the Gray family was at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, where the city set up an emergency shelter in the early morning hours.

By the time the Gray family arrived, the rain and wind had ended. Tourists strolled Haywood Street surveying damage, snapping photographs of broken tree limbs covering sidewalks and streets.

Soon, the sun came out.

More: Tropical Storm Helene evacuees head to Harrah's Cherokee downtown Asheville for shelter

Meanwhile, the Gray family stood inside the lobby of Harrah’s, where more than 400 people evacuated by the late afternoon, assuming they had lost everything and wondering what they would do next.

Brown, the guinea pig, was in the family’s Toyota across the street, which David feared would be towed. Harrah’s parking garage didn’t offer enough clearance for him to enter.

For a moment, Ellie, the cat, appeared to be missing. Fortunately, they discovered she was still resting in her carrier next to her owner.

And Kuroe was still in her bare feet.

Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter at the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville family flees, fearing all was lost to Helene flooding

Latest Stories

  • Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding

    Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:

  • Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town

    Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

  • Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land

    With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.

  • Helene’s Florida toll grows: Widespread power outages, 7 dead, hundreds of homes flooded

    Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.

  • Major Hurricane Helene nears Florida with 'catastrophic' winds, storm surge

    Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas

  • Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions

    (Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Ar

  • Helene sabotages southern Ontario's spectacular fall weekend weather

    Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario

  • Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce get stronger in the Atlantic, far from land

    MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.

  • Nearly 40 children in India drown during Hindu festival

    They are among 46 victims in the northern Bihar state during a festival for children's wellbeing.

  • Tropical Storm Joyce forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds

    With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.

  • Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some

    Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.

  • These 5 rescued mountain lions got a second chance at life

    From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.

  • Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds

    Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful

  • See homes float away in storm surge

    Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile&nbsp;homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”

  • Kelp wanted: Why researchers are adding seaweed to cattle's diet

    Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr

  • Bear killed after breaking into Yukon University building

    A black bear was killed by conservation officers after it broke through a door and got into Yukon University's main building in Whitehorse on Thursday night.Yukon conservation officers say they're not sure what prompted the animal to enter the building.It happened late Thursday evening. Officers say the bear broke through an exterior door and a window to get into the building, and was then let out through a door opened by staff.Conservation officers arrived to find the animal by the gymnasium. I

  • Hurricane forecasters watch an ominously familiar system – and more

    Forecasters are watching the Caribbean Sea, where another system appears to be brewing in a similar location to where Hurricane Helene formed.

  • Helene wreaking havoc across Southeast; 39 dead; 4M in the dark: Updates

    Helene still wielded enough power to inflict historic flooding across multiple states, millions of power outages and widespread damage.

  • John as a tropical storm hits Mexico's Pacific coast a 2nd time

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm John made its second landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday, while in its wake authorities in the resort city of Acapulco called for help from anyone with a boat to deal with the flooding.

  • Rescuers save and assist hundreds as Helene's storm surge and rain create havoc

    Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.