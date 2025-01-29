No, Trump did not call for taking away child support recipients' tax credits | Fact check

The claim: Trump said anyone who receives child support cannot claim the child on their taxes

A Jan. 20 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) warns of a major change to tax law for people with children.

"Donald Trump says that a woman who receives child support from a man can no longer claim the child on her taxes," reads part of the post's caption.

The post was liked more than 10,000 times in a week.

Our rating: False

President Donald Trump never made such a statement, and there is no evidence of any such change to the tax code. The originator of the claim later admitted to fabricating it.

No evidence of purported change to tax code

Upon returning to office, Trump unleashed a burst of presidential actions that could upend regulations and policies throughout the federal government.

None of those actions, however, involve doing anything to change the law around child support.

The White House maintains a page dedicated to executive orders, memoranda and other presidential actions by Trump since he took office on Jan. 20, and none had anything to do with child support as of Jan. 28.

Similarly, the purported proposal is not reflected in IRS guidance for taxpayers.

Some posts claiming Trump is making the tax law change say he tweeted it, but there are no posts to his official X or Truth Social accounts that resemble what is claimed.

The person who first shared the claim on Jan. 15 across TikTok and other platforms followed up with a Jan. 21 video confirming he fabricated it.

“That Trump, child support stuff? I made it up,” he said. “I’m seeing duplicates of the video, people using my sound.”

The IRS website explains that only one parent, generally the custodial parent, may claim the child as a dependent and claim the child tax credit each year. This is regardless of child support.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the claim for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Snopes, Lead Stories, Check Your Fact, Reuters and AFP Fact Check also debunked the claim.

