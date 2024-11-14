No, Trump didn't nominate Amber Rose as education secretary | Fact check

The claim: Trump nominated Amber Rose for education secretary

A Nov. 12 Threads post (direct link, archive link) shows an image of model and reality TV star Amber Rose alongside what appears to be a statement from President-elect Donald Trump.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump has nominated Amber Rose for Secretary of Education,” the post’s text reads.

The Threads post received more than 600 likes in two days. Similar versions also circulated widely on Instagram and on X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

There is no credible evidence to support the claim. The purported statement about Rose does not appear on any of Trump’s official social media accounts where he shared announcements of his authentic Cabinet nominations.

No evidence of Rose pick as education chief

After defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Trump announced a series of nominees for various positions in his Cabinet. Those picks, however, do not include Rose as his education secretary.

Each of Trump's real selections was announced in a statement posted to social media by the president-elect. The purported statement about Rose, however, does not appear in any post from his account. Additionally, while each choice received significant coverage from legitimate media outlets, no credible news organizations have published any reports linking Rose to a Cabinet position.

Nor has Rose – a former reality TV star, rapper and model who opposed Trump in 2016 but spoke in support of him at the 2024 Republican National Convention – made any mention of her supposed nomination on any of her social media accounts. She does not appear on any lists of prospective picks for the position leading the Department of Education – an agency Trump has referenced shutting down. That move has been championed by Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary during Trump's first term.

USA TODAY reached out to spokespeople for Trump’s transition team and for Rose, as well as the social media user who shared the claim, but did not immediately receive responses.

