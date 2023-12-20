No, Tyson Foods isn't putting insects in human food; this is for pets and fish | Fact check

The claim: Tyson Foods putting insects in human food products

A Dec. 11 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a portion of a news release from Tyson Foods detailing its new partnership with Protix, an insect ingredients company.

"Tyson foods replacing animal protein with insect protein, I can't believe people still buy Tyson foods," reads the post.

Similar posts were shared across Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

More from the USA TODAY Fact-CheckTeam:

Our rating: False

Tyson recently announced a partnership with an insect ingredients company, but it's not using insects in any of its human food products.

Tyson does not use insects in food for humans

Tyson announced in October that it was investing in Protix and had agreed to jointly build what it called an "insect ingredient facility" to produce "high-quality insect proteins and lipids" using food manufacturing byproducts, according to a Tyson news release.

It said the future facility will house an enclosed system to breed, incubate and hatch insect larvae.

The facility will use animal waste to feed black soldier flies that will be turned into food for pets, poultry and fish, a Tyson spokesperson who declined to be named told USA TODAY. Those insects, though, won't be used as ingredients in any human food.

“Our investment in Protix is an opportunity to upcycle food manufacturing byproducts from our supply chain into high-quality insect proteins," the spokesperson said. "Products will be used as a sustainable ingredient within premium pet food and as sustainable protein alternatives for aquatic organisms, such as salmon and shrimp."

Fact check: Bill Gates didn't buy apple cider vinegar company; false claim has no 'Apeel'

Story continues

Tyson is "focused on more of (an) ingredient application with insect protein than we are a consumer application," John R. Tyson, the company's chief financial officer, told CNN in October. He described the company's partnership with Protix as "an extension of our existing business," adding that the insect ingredient industry has “really attractive growth characteristics that would accelerate Tyson.”

While Tyson isn't using insects in food meant for humans, some edible insects have high-quality protein, vitamins and amino acids, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The practice of eating insects is called entomophagy, and while it's only starting to become a trend in the U.S., it is a well-established tradition in other parts of the world. There are ecological benefits too – raising insects produces less greenhouse gases and uses less water and space than raising cows, chickens and pigs.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaperhere.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, Tyson Foods isn't using insects in food for humans | Fact check