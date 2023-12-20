No uptake yet in N.W.T. pilot program that lets residents operate day homes in public housing

A sign for Sambaa K'e in November 2023. The community was one of the several chosen for a pilot project that allowed people living in public housing to operate dayhomes. However, nine months into the program, there are zero participants. (Luke Carroll/CBC - image credit)

An N.W.T. pilot program aimed at increasing childcare options has had zero participants nine months in.

The program allows people living in public housing in certain communities to operate day homes, by amending rules that previously barred any trade or business in government-subsidized rental units.

Shelley Kapraelian is a director of early learning and child care system transformation at the N.W.T. department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE).

Shelley Kapraelian is a director of early learning and child care system transformation at the N.W.T.'s department of Education, Culture and Employment. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

She told CBC News on Dec. 15 that the program has had no participation.

"But we're promoting it," she said.

"We encourage anyone who's interested to reach out to the regional ECE office and we can provide information and support them through the licensing process."

It's available in Fort McPherson, Colville Lake, Fort Liard, Wrigley, Sambaa K'e, Nahanni Butte, Jean Marie River, Łutsel K'e and Dettah. These are considered non-market communities, which means there's a lack of private market homes. They're also communities that have no childcare options.

Lyla Rose Pierre lives in Sambaa K'e and works as a cashier at the local store.

She has four kids, the youngest of whom is seven.

Pierre says since her youngest is now in school she doesn't need to worry as much about childcare, but before that it was difficult.

"I couldn't work," she said.

Pierre says with no day home or childcare program in Sambaa K'e, people rely on one another to take care of children. She says her and her common-law often divide their work schedule so they can watch the youngest child.

"But sometimes we have to both work because we have bills to pay and have to buy food and stuff," she said.

"Families help take care of the kids while we need to do stuff."

Pierre says she wishes there was more funding for childcare programs in smaller communities.

The pilot program, organized by ECE and Housing NWT, started in April and is scheduled to run until April 2025.

It was announced as part of the territory's ongoing push to open 300 new child-care spaces by 2025-26.