No, Usher did not refuse to endorse Harris on 'The View'| Fact check

The claim: Usher refused to endorse Kamala Harris on 'The View'

A Sept. 16 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a man introducing a clip of the musician Usher appearing on "The View."

“You know what? I don't get too deep into politics,” Usher says, in part, in the clip. “I didn't get a chance to watch the debate last night. I obviously have been watching like everybody else. I think voting is an individual choice.”

The post reads, "Usher REFUSED to Endorse Kamala on ‘The View.’”

The post was shared more than 60 times in seven days. The same claim was also shared on Instagram, and a similar Spanish version of the claim was also shared on Facebook.

Our rating: False

Usher did not refuse to endorse the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. The post does not include the full interview, in which he says he supports the vice president.

Usher said he is supporting Kamala Harris for US presidency

The post shows a clip from the ABC talk show on Sept. 11. The cohosts interviewed Usher about his new projects, his performance at the Super Bowl and the upcoming presidential election. But contrary to the post's claim, Usher does not refuse to endorse Harris. The video in the post does not include the beginning of the political discussion.

“So you’re supporting Kamala Harris in this election, I understand?” cohost Joy Behar asks.

“Yes,” Usher says.

Beher asks Usher about his feelings on the previous day's presidential debate and mentions musician Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris. Behar says she thinks artists should publicly support Harris, calling former President Donald Trump an “existential threat to the country.”

Usher responds with the following:

“You know what? I don't get too deep into politics. I didn't get a chance to watch the debate last night. I obviously have been watching like everybody else. I think voting is an individual choice. I think that you're right ... you look at the reality of the country that we are and the country that we want to be and find the candidate that you feel ... who fits the category of where we want to be. And that's it. And that's what you vote based off of. Who you highlight and how you choose to highlight it on whatever platform you have is your perogative.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

