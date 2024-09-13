No, That Viral Post About Dave Grohl's Newborn Daughter Is Not Legit

Dave Grohl on stage last year via Associated Press

Dave Grohl has insisted that a viral social media post purporting to be about his newborn daughter is a fake.

Earlier this week, the Foo Fighters frontman announced he recently fathered a baby girl with a woman who is not his wife.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Since then, another supposed Instagram post has been doing the rounds on social media, depicting a newborn baby girl with the surname Grohl.

“Every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face-it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way,” the caption of the alleged post reads.

“From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through. It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you.”

However, a spokesperson for Dave has insisted to TMZ that the post in question is “fake”. The news outlet also claimed that the creators of the post were teenagers who “just wanted followers”.

Dave has been married to director Jordyn Blum since 2003, with whom he shares three daughters: 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia.

The identity of Dave’s youngest daughter, and that of her mother, are currently still being kept under wraps, although the musician said in his initial announcement that he plans to be a “loving and supportive parent” to her.

