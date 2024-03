Crowds filled the streets of the Maryino district of Moscow on Friday, March 1, chanting “No to War” as Alexei Navalny’s funeral took place.

Footage recorded by @mediazzzona shows people near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, where the funeral service was held.

Navalny was due to to be buried at Borisov Cemetery. Credit: @mediazzzona via Storyful