One hundred and thirty children in P.E.I. received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday — the first day the shot was available to five to 11-year-olds. A pediatric vaccine clinic was held at the County Fair Mall in Summerside, P.E.I. "I think it's important because it can help protect others," said 10-year-old Alex DesRoche. "I was worried that I'd get COVID and spread it to my papa … because he has cancer." Her mom, Robin DesRosche, is happy to have gotten her daughter vaccinated. "At any point in ti