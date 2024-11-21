No New Year's Eve fireworks on Primrose Hill - Met

The Metropolitan Police is working with the Royal Parks to ensure large groups do not hold their own fireworks party on Primrose Hill [PA Media]

People visiting Primrose Hill in the run-up to New Year’s Eve are being reminded not to bring fireworks or paper lanterns, and that it is not an official viewing area for the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

The Metropolitan Police is working with the Royal Parks, the charity that cares for London’s eight Royal Parks, including Primrose Hill, to ensure large groups do not let off their own fireworks.

Police patrolling the north London park on New Year’s Eve will remind people it closes at 01:00 GMT on New Year’s Day.

On New Year's Eve 2023, 16-year-old Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed at the park shortly before midnight.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “Having consulted with our key partners post New Year’s Eve 2023 we agreed that we needed a measured and balanced approach to managing the crowds that gather on Primrose Hill.

"We have always worked with the Metropolitan Police Service to try to deter people from coming to Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve.

"Each year we remind people that the lighting of fireworks and lanterns is prohibited under the Royal Parks Regulations and we close the park, with the help of police and stewards at 01:00.

"This year, in addition to these measures, The Royal Parks has established a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) with multi-agency partners from the MPS, Camden Council, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Transport for London.”

'Remain safe'

A Royal Parks Metropolitan Police spokesperson said if people did not bring fireworks to the park, it would enable officers to "focus their efforts on ensuring that park visitors remain safe, that the atmosphere remains good-natured and that any anti-social behaviour can be dealt with swiftly".

Tickets have already gone on sale for London's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.

City Hall said only tickets bought from the authorised outlet Ticketmaster would be accepted and that no official tickets will be sold by any other websites.

The display will be shown live on BBC One at midnight.

