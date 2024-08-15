No, Zelensky didn’t buy Sting’s villa— or 23 other properties, whatever Russian propaganda claims

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly paid 75 million euros for an Italian villa formerly owned by the singer Sting - or so pro-Russian influencers have been claiming online since August 6. It turns out that this is a just a fake rumour - and the latest in a long series of fake claims in this vein. Moscow regularly lobs false allegations that the Ukrainian president is using aid money sent to Ukraine to buy luxury homes. Our team took a look at the latest iteration of this ad nauseam propaganda strategy.

When it comes to fake news about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian propagandists have a few tried and true tactics if they ever get in a rut. On August 6, pro-Russian influencers returned to one of their favorite false claims against Zelensky - that he had taken aid money given to Ukraine by the West and used it to buy a luxury home. This is at least the eighth time that there have been a wave of claims about Zelensky allegedly using aid money to buy luxury homes since Russia invaded Ukraine back in 2022. Moreover, our team counted and these accusations have involved at least 23 properties, including a manor belonging to the British Royal Family , this castle in Crimea and various luxury villas in Florida.

Fake story about Sting’s villa

A narrative meant to undermine Western support for Ukraine

The aim behind these false rumors is clear.



