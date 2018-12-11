Noah Centineo Relinquished His Netflix Boyfriend Crown to "Dumplin" Star Luke Benward

Wow, Noah Centineo has apparently happily relinquished his unofficial crown as King of the Netflix Boyfriends — to none other than Dumplin' star Luke Benward, who Noah shouted out recently on his Instagram Story.

The Story in question (which you can see below) is a screenshot of an article from Popbuzz about how Dumplin' fans realized that Luke (who plays Willowdean's love interest Bo in the movie) is now a contender for next big Netflix crush. Always one to play it super cool, Noah captioned the screenshot, "That's my boi right there @labenward," essentially passing to torch on to Luke.

Listen, we'll always have a soft spot in our hearts for Noah, but we won't lie: we can totally see why Luke is resonating with fans following the release of Dumplin' on Dec. 7. In the movie, Bo is a funny, kindhearted coworker of Willowdean's with a penchant for nonsensical but sweet gifts, like the magic eight ball he gives her early on — he also loves her for exactly who she is, despite Willowdean's own insecurities.

Ruminating on Luke's dreamboat status, one user wrote, "Luke Benward went from the cutie in Minutemen to a whoLE DAMN SNACK FRESH OUT THE OVEN in #Dumplin... Likeeee, wow. Woww. I must’ve been sleeping on all this. Whew. @lukebenward, u so dreamy."

Another fan proclaimed, "Noah Centineo, your reign is over, Luke Benward just snatched the 'impossibly perfect Netflix rom-com boy' crown right off ya head #Dumplin." Echoing that sentiment, one Luke fan wrote, "Peter kavinsky move aside, it’s bo’s turn to shine," referring to Noah and Luke, respectively, by the names of their Netflix characters.

It seems like Noah is taking it all in stride and not sweating being dethroned — although we're fairly sure this is going to be a temporary takeover. Why is that, you ask? Well, we're going to be getting more Noah in the upcoming To All the Boy I've Loved Before sequel, which means more screen time for the extremely charming Peter Kavinsky.

But honestly, we think there's room enough in this town (and in our hearts) for both of 'em.

More

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Noah Centineo Reveals His Dream Date With Selena Gomez