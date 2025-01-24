Noah Centineo and Sofia Carson Named Ambassadors for 2025 SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Centineo and Carson will also be "supporting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's efforts to provide disaster relief to members" following the recent wildfires in Los Angeles

It’s official! The Screen Actors Guild Awards have revealed the ambassadors for its upcoming 31st annual ceremony.

On Jan. 24, SAG announced that Noah Centineo and Sofia Carson will be this year’s ambassadors as they both “exemplify the utmost values of the acting profession, serve as positive role models for the next generation of performers, and actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors,” according to a press release.

The Recruit star, 28, and the Carry-On actress, 31, will give fans “exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony and participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events,” which will include “supporting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's efforts to provide disaster relief to members” who were affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the release states.

Related: 2025 SAG Award Nominations: Pamela Anderson, Kathy Bates, Timothée Chalamet and More Nominees Revealed

Courtesy of Netflix Noah Centineo in 'The Recruit'

Centineo took the internet — and Hollywood — by storm after landing the role of Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys. He recently reprised the role for a cameo in the spinoff series, XO, Kitty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor is currently starring as troublemaker CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks and serving as executive producer of Netflix’s The Recruit, which premieres its second season later this month. He can also be seen in the upcoming war film, Warfare, with Charles Melton, Kit Connor and Will Poulter.

Centineo recently opened up to PEOPLE about his career goals, saying, "At some point, I would like to go back to romance. I don't know if it would be YA, but I do want to go back to romance."

In the meantime, though, his "goals are to work with filmmakers that I love and that I think are incredible and just kind of follow that. So who knows where it's going to lead."

Related: Nicola Coughlan Says She’s 'Absolutely in Shock' After Earning First SAG Award Nomination: 'Lovely Early Birthday Present’

Netflix Sofia Carson in 'Carry-On'

After getting her start on the Disney Channel (including in the network's popular Descendants franchise), Carson took on the role of Cassie in Netflix’s Purple Hearts opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She also starred in the thriller Carry-On with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. Next up, she can be seen in the films The Life List and My Oxford Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UNICEF Ambassador also recently joined Andrea Bocelli on his latest album, Duets - 30th Anniversary. Carson told PEOPLE that singing “White Christmas” — which she called “my favorite Christmas ballad ever” — with the Italian tenor “just the greatest joy.”

Kristen Bell will host the SAG Awards while Jane Fonda is set to be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, becoming the 61st recipient of the ceremony's highest tribute. Bell, 44, previously hosted the show in 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.



Read the original article on People