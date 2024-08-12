Noah Lyles denied a rumor that he disrespected Anthony Edwards' adidas signature shoe release

Two of the biggest stars from the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics were Noah Lyles and Anthony Edwards.

Lyles and Edwards both became first-time Olympic gold medalists this summer. Before testing positive for COVID-19 and withdrawing from the Olympics this year, Lyles won a gold medal in the 100 meter for track and field. Edwards was a standout performer on the U.S. men's basketball roster.

Both gold medalists have signed endorsement deals with the shoe company adidas. Recent reporting suggests that there is potentially animosity between the two, but Lyles is attempting to squash those growing rumors.

Noah Lyles wanted his respect after being invited to an Anthony Edwards event



(via Time) pic.twitter.com/zbP0NdvA8p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2024

Included in a recent feature about Lyles is an anecdote about why the sprinter did not attend a shoe-release event for Edwards. Here is more (via TIME):

When Lyles was negotiating an Adidas contract extension last year, the company, he says, threw him what it thought was a bone. Adidas invited him to the shoe-release event for Anthony Edwards, the rising Minnesota Timberwolves star who’s got plenty of talent but, unlike Lyles, isn’t a six-time world champ. “You want to do what?” says Lyles. “You want to invite me to [an event for] a man who has not even been to an NBA Finals? In a sport that you don’t even care about? And you’re giving him a shoe? No disrespect: the man is an amazing athlete. He is having a heck of a year. I love that they saw the insight to give him a shoe, because they saw that he was going to be big. All I’m asking is, ‘How could you not see that for me?’”

Lyles, who wondered last year whether or not NBA Finals winners should call themselves world champions, has raised some eyebrows from basketball players and fans.

His reported comments about Edwards' signature shoe would add further fuel to that fire, especially because the Timberwolves guard is one of the faces of the brand.

There is a rumor going around that I did not go to @theantedwards_ shoe release because he didn’t deserve it. That is not the case he definitely deserves his shoes he is an amazing player. The problem was finding time based on my prior engagements.

Congratulations on Becoming an… — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 12, 2024

But he is creating some distance between himself and the comments that he allegedly made to TIME. He is now suggesting that he could not attend the event based on scheduling conflicts.

He added that Edwards is an "amazing player" and congratulated the former No. 1 overall pick on also becoming a champion at the Olympics.

More Olympics!

Why Noah Lyles didn't run in the Olympic men's 4x100 relay in Paris

Noah Lyles posted a bittersweet message to Instagram after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics

Letsile Tebogo teased Noah Lyles after winning the 200m gold medal: 'I'm not an arrogant or a loud person'

Noah Lyles explained why he ran the 200m at the Olympics with COVID

Everything we know about Noah Lyles' COVID-19 diagnosis so far

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Noah Lyles denied a rumor that he disrespected Anthony Edwards' adidas signature shoe release