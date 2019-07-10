Noah Schnapp Just Opened Up About Will's Sexuality in Stranger Things Season 3

From Seventeen

Stranger Things fans have been freaking out over the new season that has featured tons of big moments for their favorite characters as they go against a familiar foe that's trying to take over Hawkins, Indiana. Even with all the craziness that was happening, they still had a bit of time to have some fun and just be kids as they went on a shopping spree, played some D&D, ate all the ice cream they could eat at Scoops Ahoy, and broke out into song. But there was one scene with Will that had many fans wondering if it was a hint at his sexuality.

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things below!*

While the rest of the gang just wanted to hang out with their significant others, Will, who spent WAY TOO MUCH TIME in the Upside Down in season 1, just wanted to sit down and play some Dungeons & Dragons with his best friends.





Unfortunately, they all ditched him in the middle of a D&D game leaving him very upset. Before taking out his anger on Castle Byers (RIP to that amazing backyard fort), Will and Mike had a big fight and said some pretty harsh things. While Will shared his anger over the rest of the boys only caring about their girlfriends, Mike yelled out, "it's not my fault you don't like girls," which left many fans wondering what exactly he meant by that.

While co-creators the Duffer Brothers have stayed pretty quiet about it, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, revealed that it's really up to the viewer to view that line as they would see fit.

"It’s really up to interpretation. While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world," he told The Wrap. "And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D."

Even with his response, a lot of fans still believe that it meant that Will is gay. There is a possibility that they will explore it in the next season, but it's also important to remember that the show takes place in the 1980s and there might be several reasons why Will might not talk openly about his sexual orientation.

Also, with recent debates about queerbaiting on television and the importance of having multi-faceted queer characters, it's definitely a big conversation that needs to be had. Nevertheless, there was another character who did talk about their sexual orientation during the season and that's Maya Hawke's character, Robin.

So while fans might still be wondering if Will is gay or not, at least the show finally got some open LGBTQ+ representation this season that they will definitely see more of in the next season, if it comes back.

