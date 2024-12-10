Nobel laureates sign letter slamming RFK Jr. as Trump's health secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at Brazos Hall on May 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Donald Trump saw another cabinet pick face strong opposition on Monday after dozens of Nobel prize laureates "strongly" urged the US Senate on Monday to deny Trump's pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, former presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr., deriding in an open letter Kennedy's "lack of credentials" and anti-vaccine views.

Seventy-seven Nobel prize winners on Monday sent an open letter to the US Senate opposing the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his "lack of credentials" and anti-vaccine beliefs.

"In view of his record, placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of DHHS would put the public's health in jeopardy," concludes the letter signed by 77 Nobel recipients in medicine, chemistry, physics and economics.

Among the signatories is Drew Weissman, who received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on developing mRNA vaccines, which was a major breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.

Kennedy, a nephew of assassinated US president John F. Kennedy Jr, made his own White House run earlier this year before throwing his support behind Trump.

An environmental lawyer by trade with no medical background, Kennedy has spent years professing conspiracy theories linking vaccines and autism, and most recently spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

