Nobel prize winner calls Nov. 5 'extremely consequential'

STORY: :: Nobel Prize winner calls the Nov. 5

election 'extremely consequential'

:: Simon Johnson

2024 Nobel Prize in Economics winner

:: October 14, 2024

“It takes a long time to build strong institutions. It doesn't take long to overthrow them if you really put your mind to it. So once again, the U.S., a wonderful country, a country I'm proud to have joined and I'm very happy to be an American citizen, I worked long and hard to become an American citizen, thank you MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] for that as well. You know, we've had a bumpy ride on democracy and what happens next in the November election is extremely consequential for whether we can sustain our better, stronger institutions and have more shared prosperity going forward.”

"...rejecting the result of a free and fair election, refusing to acknowledge that result or encouraging people to attack Congress when it's in the process of formally validating that vote, that's not acceptable. Those are choices made by politically, by prominent people, by important people. Those moves, that kinds of actions, can absolutely undermine, destroy any democracy.”

Simon Johnson and James Robinson, both British-American, and Turkish-American Daron Acemoglu were commended for their work on "how institutions are formed and affect prosperity," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

The award came a day after a World Bank report showed that the world's 26 poorest countries - home to 40% of its most poverty-stricken people - are more in debt than at any time since 2006, highlighting a major reversal in the fight against poverty.