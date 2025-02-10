Noboa leads Ecuador's presidential vote amid rising drug violence

President Daniel Noboa shows his voting ballot at a polling station in Olón, on February 9, 2025, western Ecuador

Polling in Ecuador closed with President Daniel Noboa poised for re-election, leading with nearly 50% in early counts—just enough to potentially bypass a runoff. Challenger Luisa Gonzalez trails at 38%. With only 40,000 votes tallied and millions cast, final results are pending in the country’s most critical election in decades.

Incumbent president Daniel Noboa held a strong lead after early counting in violence-hit Ecuador's election Sunday, but it was not clear if he would garner enough votes to avoid a second round run-off.

Returns showed Noboa with 46 percent of the vote, less than the 50 percent needed to avoid a second-round runoff against leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez, who was on 42 percent.

Just over two million votes have been counted, and it will be some hours before the full tally is known.

Between 13 and 14 million Ecuadorans were expected to have cast their ballot, choosing a president to lead their violence-wracked Andean nation through its worst crisis in half a century.

The campaigns have been dominated by concerns about the moribund economy and cartel turf wars that have transformed Ecuador from one of the safest countries in the world into one of the most dangerous.

"The country is collapsing. The only thing I ask the new president is that they fix this mess," said 28-year-old businessman Luis Jaime Torres as he prepared to vote in the capital Quito.

Heavily armed soldiers were deployed to polling stations across the country as state emergency services reported "grave warnings" of an unspecified "possible attack against democracy" and election officials.

At 37 years old, Noboa is one of the world's youngest leaders.



