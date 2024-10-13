Nobody Wants This Creator Erin Foster Reveals the Scene She Pulled From Her Real-Life Romance — Watch Video

For Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster, icky art truly imitates icky life.

The Netflix romantic comedy series is loosely based on Foster’s own relationship with her now-husband Simon Tikhman, a music management company exec. While Tikhman isn’t a rabbi like the character Adam Brody plays on show, he is Jewish, and after the couple got engaged, Foster converted to Judaism.

Kristen Bell’s agnostic podcast producer, Joanne, hasn’t quite reached that stage in her relationship with Noah (Brody) on the series, but she does go through something in Episode 6 that Foster also lived through in her real-life romance. In the installment, Noah buys a comically large bouquet of sunflowers for his first meeting with Joanne’s mom, which gives Joanne “the ick,” as she calls it, and turns her off him. It’s a moment that Foster experienced herself, down to the giant sunflowers and insecurities.

“‘The Ick’ episode is something that I really wanted to tell,” Foster says in the above video. “When you’re a woman who has always picked toxic partners and always been in bad relationships, when you’re finally presented with someone who’s, like, kind and loving and sees you, you can panic a little bit and freak out and think, ‘Oh, s–t, this really small, dumb thing is going to be the reason why I don’t like this person anymore,’ and that happened with me and my husband.”

“Once you get the ick for someone, it’s kind of over, right? It’s really hard to recover from that,” Foster continues. “I had that with Simon when he brought these sunflowers to dinner with my mom, and they were just really big, and it felt like an awkward moment, and I, like, couldn’t recover from it.”

Nobody Wants This

But luckily, Foster’s then-boyfriend was able to break through the ick and reason with her, just like Noah does when he tells Joanne that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to make a good impression with her family and that he can handle her. It wasn’t just the ick that Foster wanted to portray, but also the healthy way through it to a better, more solid relationship footing.

“Nobody had ever sat me down and said, ‘Listen, I can tell you’re freaked out. I don’t know what the dumb s–t is that I did, but you need to f–king get over it, because we’re good together, and I’m not going to feel dumb for wanting to impress your mom. Like, I want to marry you. I want to be with you. Of course I want to impress your mom, and that’s cool,'” Foster shares. “I had never really had someone kind of put me in my place like that, in a respectful way, where he was saying, like, ‘Get out of your own way. I’m going to do things the way that I’m going to do them, with good intentions, and if that freaks you out, then that’s a you thing, and you’ve got to figure that out.’ And so, I really wanted to have that in the show.”

Nobody Wants This fans, what did you think of “The Ick” episode? And did you hear the good news? The show has been renewed!

