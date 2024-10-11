Nobody Wants This: what to know about the Netflix sensation that's just been renewed for season 2

Like all the best Netflix shows, Nobody Wants This seems to have come out of nowhere – and yet, it’s all anybody is talking about.

The rom-com TV series came out last week and has already been getting rave reviews, and season two has just been announced. Starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell as star-crossed lovers (of a sort), it’s been climbing towards the platform’s most-watched list since it launched on September 26.

Missed out on the initial buzz? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What’s the plot?

The plot is that of your classic rom-com. Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) is a serial dater who turns her life stories into material for the podcast she runs with her sister Morgan. But then she’s introduced her to Noah (Adam Brody), a Jewish rabbi who’s just broken off a long engagement. The two hit it off, but soon face the first of many hurdles: namely, can they overcome their differences and forge a happy relationship together?

Who wrote it?

Jackie Tohn as Esther, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina (STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX)

The show was created by Erin Foster, whose own life story is similar to that portrayed on-screen: a woman who started dating a Jewish man. She also eventually converted for him through her own marriage. Interesting, Foster is also a creative head for the dating app Bumble.

Who’s in it?

The show is crammed to the gills with some great comedic talent. Kristen Bell (who voiced Anna in Frozen and protagonist Eleanor in The Good Place) plays Joanne, while Justine Lupe (best known for playing Willa in Succession) plays Morgan.

American actor Adam Brody – who has appeared in Shazam, Promising Young Woman and TV series The O.C as Seth – plays Noah. His brother, Sasha, is played by Timothy Simons – aka Jonah Ryan on Veep.

That’s not all though: Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sherry Cola and Stephen Toblowsky also make appearances, as does Ryan Hansen, oddly, in a cameo as himself.

What have reviews been saying?

Justine Lupe as Morgan (STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX)

Reviews for the show have been, unsurprisingly, glowing. The Guardian, in its five star review, called it “as funny as When Harry Met Sally” and praised the chemistry between the two leads. “It’s the funniest, sweetest, most scabrous, most romantic, most real thing we’ve seen since – well, since Colin from Accounts,” they wrote.

The Independent was also a fan, calling it “a show with clever characterisation and a winning eagerness to embrace off-beat scenarios” in its four-star review, while Vulture said the show “feels like what you’d get if you took Fleabag’s sexual tension with the Hot Priest and totally Netflix’d the thing… this is not criticism, by the way. Nobody Wants This means to serve up a good time, and that’s precisely what it delivers.”

Where can I watch it?

The show is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Head along and watch!